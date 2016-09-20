Fremont Oktoberfest in Seattle and Kirkland Oktoberfest are Sept. 23-25, while Oktoberfest Northwest in Puyallup is Oct. 7-9.

Welcome fall with beer, music and food in the German tradition at Fremont Oktoberfest in Seattle and Kirkland Oktoberfest in Marina Park, Kirkland, both on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-25.

Fremont Oktoberfest, an autumn tradition for 20 years, celebrates craft beer from the Pacific Northwest and beyond with 80 craft beers, ciders and wine in 5-ounce mini-mugs in the Tasting Garden. Larger servings of three varieties of German beer by the stein, liter and pint are available at the Buxom Beer Garden, which is also the site of Friday’s Miss Buxom Contest, where contestants will be judged on Oktoberfest trivia questions, yodeling skill and costume (traditional German attire encouraged).

Fremont Oktoberfest is only for ages 21 and older on Friday and Saturday. All ages are welcome on Sunday, when there will be a giant slide, a bouncy house, root beer tasting and the Zucchini 500 Race Track to build, decorate and race zucchini cars. The famous annual Texas Chainsaw Pumpkin Carving is on the main stage at 1 p.m. Sunday — watch out for flying pumpkin goo! Sunday is also Dogtoberfest, the only day leashed dogs are allowed at the festival, with the CityDog Cover Dog Model Contest at 3 p.m. for your star pooch.

Fremont Oktoberfest Time: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23-25. Cost: $20/day without tokens; $25-$50/day with beer tokens; ages under 21 free, Sunday only. Location: Entrance at Phinney Avenue North and North 35th Street, Seattle. Street Scramble: 10 a.m. Sunday, registration 8 a.m., $5-$20. Alpine Climb 5K: 10 a.m. Sunday, registration 8 a.m., $25-$35. More info:fremontoktoberfest.com. Kirkland Oktoberfest Time: 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23-25. Cost: $20/Friday-Saturday, $15/Sunday, beverage and food additional, prices vary. Location: Marina Park, 25 Lake Shore Plaza, Kirkland. More info:oktoberfestkirkland.com. Oktoberfest Northwest Time: Noon to midnight Oct. 7, 11 a.m. to midnight Oct. 8, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 9. Cost: $12/Oct. 7-8, $6/Oct. 9, ages 12 and younger free. Location: Washington State Fair Event Center, Puyallup. More info: oktoberfestnw.com.

Other Fremont Oktoberfest special events include the Alpine Climb 5K run with a finish-line beer (if you’re 21 or older, of course; the run is open to all ages). Participants — solo or in teams of two to five people — in the Street Scramble urban adventure will run or walk to as many checkpoints marked on a map as they can within the time limit.

Beer also stars at Kirkland Oktoberfest, which is billed as “all about sausage, bier and sizzling oompah.” The festival features a München-style biergarten (beer garden) with German and Northwest craft beers, SportHaus with big-screen TVs and pub games, Sausagehaus German cuisine, entertainment and food trucks. The event is for ages 21 and older; Sunday only, there’s entertainment for all ages and a kids’ Root Beer Garden outside the Biergarten. All ages are invited to watch the popular annual Wiener Dog Races at 1 p.m. Sunday.

No need to put away your dirndl or lederhosen after this weekend: Oktoberfest Northwest is coming up Oct. 7-9 with German beers, wine, games, entertainment and German cuisine for all ages at the Washington State Fair Event Center in Puyallup.

Cheers, or as Germans say, prosit!