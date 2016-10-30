Activities include Dia de los Muertos at El Centro de la Raza on Nov. 1.

El Centro de la Raza, The Center for People of All Races, celebrates Dia de los Muertos at the opening night of the center’s Ofrenda exhibit with dinner, children’s activities and music on Nov. 1. Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, is a time for remembering and rejoicing in the lives of those who have died, including creating ofrendas, or altars, in memory. This year, El Centro de la Raza’s Dia de los Muertos theme draws attention to racial inequity and calls on people to exercise their right to vote in honor of those who have lost their lives. The ofrendas, created by community groups, will be on display during the Nov. 1 event, then weekdays through Nov. 18. The celebration is from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, admission is free; El Centro de la Raza, 2524 16th Ave. S., Seattle (206-957-4605 or elcentrodelaraza.org).

El Centro de la Raza has been a mainstay on Beacon Hill since 1972, a gathering place for Seattle’s Latino community with social, cultural, educational, economic and civic activities to bring together people of all races to work for solutions to racism, poverty and other community issues. Achievements include the Plaza Roberto Maestas (PRM) mixed-use affordable housing project that opened this year near El Centro de la Raza’s historic schoolhouse building and adjacent to the Beacon Hill Light Rail Station. PRM has space for community events and retail businesses including an upcoming coffee shop.

El Centro’s community events include cooking classes, Café con El Centro, which serves coffee and pan dulce sweet bread, and tours of their building with information on programs, 8 to 9 a.m. the first Thursday of most months including Nov. 3 and Dec. 1. Reservations are required; by phone, 206-957-4602; or email, volunteer@elcentrodelaraza.org.

Jefferson Park/Community Center

Jefferson Park, the sixth-largest park in the city, offers views of the downtown skyline and Olympic Mountains. Renovations and improvements over the past several years have transformed the park into a popular gathering spot with a large playground, seasonal summer spraypark, tennis courts, skatepark, cricket pitch, sportsfields, lawn bowling green and walking trail; 3801 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle (seattle.gov/parks/find/parks/jefferson-park).

Jefferson Community Center, originally built in the 1930s and improved with several subsequent renovations and additions over the years. Programs include preschool, toddler gym, before- and after-school programs for kids and recreation and exercise programs for all ages. Information and registration for winter courses starts this week; 3801 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle (206-684-7481 or seattle.gov/parks/find/centers/jefferson-community-center).

Jefferson Park Golf Course

Jefferson Park Golf Course, the oldest golf course in Seattle, was built in 1915 by architect Thomas Bendelow, an instrumental figure in the expansion of golf facilities in America in the early 20th century and who designed 600 courses after emigrating from Scotland, the birthplace of golf.

Maintained by the city of Seattle and managed by Premier Golf Centers LLC, the course measures more than 6,200 yards, with vistas of the city’s skyline and Mount Rainier, a nine-hole golf course, banquet facilities, and individual or group lessons for any level of golfer. The new clubhouse has a full service Pro Shop, practice greens, double deck all-weather heated driving range and Beacon Grill Restaurant. Current golf specials include discounts for seniors and military and free play for kids ages 8 to 17 accompanied by an adult after noon Saturdays and Sundays; Jefferson Park Golf Course, 4101 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle (206-762-4513 or premiergc.com/-jefferson-park-golf-course).

Beacon Hill Food Forest

Beacon Hill Food Forest is a community garden project inspired by woodland ecosystems with edible trees, shrubs, perennials and annuals. Currently part of the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods P-Patch Community Gardening Program, the Food Forest is a long-range, community-driven project on a 7-acre site owned by Seattle Public Utilities. Phase One, 1.75 acres is complete, with planning now ongoing for Phase Two, another 1.75 acres.

The goal of the Beacon Food Forest is to bring the diverse community together for urban farming and sharing food. Plans include an edible arboretum with fruits from regions around the world, a berry patch, nut tree grove, gathering plaza and kids’ area for education and play.

All are welcome to get involved through work parties and other projects; Beacon Hill Food Forest, 15th Avenue South and South Dakota Street, Seattle (beaconfoodforest.org or seattle.gov/neighborhoods/).

Beacon Hill Light Rail Station

Since its opening in 2009, Beacon Hill Light Rail Station has been a busy neighborhood hub. Sound Transit Link Light Rail trains serve the station 20 hours a day, transporting riders through the Beacon Hill tunnel.

Beacon Hill Station houses several art installations including wall portals with images from the Hubble Space Telescope, microscopes and the deep sea, plus Space Forms, brightly colored, translucent sculptures suspended above the platforms, and a series of LED displays, typically showing images of playing cards, that flash through the train windows; 2702 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle (soundtransit.org/Rider-Guide/Beacon-Hill-Station).

The Beacon Hill branch of the Seattle Public Library, two blocks south of the station, opened in 2004, a welcome replacement for the small rental spaces that housed Beacon Hill branch library since it was established in 1945. The building features plentiful natural light and artwork including a kinetic boat sculpture and engravings and recordings of haiku, poetry, prose and fiction written by Beacon Hill residents. 2821 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle (206-684-4711 or spl.org/locations/beacon-hill-branch/bea-about-the-branch).