Things to do the weekend of April 8: Take in the new “Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor” exhibit and all the other things to do at the Pacific Science Center, or watch the Daffodil Festival Parade, which visits Tacoma, Puyallup, Sumner and Orting.

If you’re planning to see “Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor,” the exhibit of 2,000-year-old artifacts from the First Imperial Dynasty of China, opening Saturday, April 8, at Pacific Science Center, here’s what you need to know: You’ll see 10 life-size terra-cotta figures of warriors and horses that were buried with the first Emperor of China, Qin Shi Huang, to protect him in the afterlife. Discovered in Shaanxi province in 1974, the figures are famous for their lifelike, individualized appearance, varying in height, uniform, hairstyle and rank.

Visitors can participate in hands-on activities that demonstrate the innovation, engineering and technology of ancient China; see how the thousands of warriors were produced; and how archaeologists preserve and learn about them. The exhibit explores how science is about asking questions, illustrated by the study of the never-opened tomb of the First Emperor.

Admission to the exhibit, at Pacific Science Center through Sept. 4, is by timed entry. Reservations are available online or by phone. “Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor” admission includes all Science Center exhibits.

‘Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor’ Time: Timed exhibit entry, 10:15 a.m. to varied final time daily, April 8-Sept. 4; current Pacific Science Center hours 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Cost: $32.75/adults; $30.75/ages 65+; $27.75/ages 6-15; $24.75/ages 3-5; $15/Pacific Science Center members. Location: Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N., Seattle. More info: 206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org. Daffodil Festival Parade Tacoma: 10:15 a.m. Saturday, April 8, on Pacific Avenue from South 13th Street to South 21st Street. Puyallup: 12:45 p.m. Saturday, April 8, on Fifth Street Southwest to South Meridian Street to West Meeker Avenue. Sumner: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, on Main Street from Kincaid Avenue to Sunset Stadium. Orting: 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8, Washington Avenue Southeast. More info: thedaffodilfestival.org/events/daffodil-parade.

Other things to do at the Pacific Science Center, which was built as the Science Pavilion for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair: visit the Tropical Butterfly House and Insect Village; watch robotic Dinosaurs; get wet at Water Works and let the kids stretch their legs at the various play areas. You can watch laser light shows or watch movies at the center’s two IMAX theaters, which show current movies and documentaries (additional cost). The IMAX documentary “Mysteries of China” is recommended to better understand the artifacts in the Terracotta Warriors exhibition.

Local history of a more recent vintage will be celebrated on Saturday, April 8, at the Daffodil Festival Parade, the festival’s 84th year. Festivities celebrate Pierce County heritage with marching bands, community groups and floats decorated with thousands of fresh daffodils. The parade makes its way through downtown Tacoma in the morning, later traveling to Puyallup, Sumner and Orting, with a “Daffodil Paradise” theme. Back when the agricultural industry ruled Pierce County, daffodil farms were a mainstay. Though they’ve vanished over the years, daffodils remain as the colorful symbol of local heritage, industry and spring.