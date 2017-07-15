EventsPhotography A day at King County Fair, which continues through Sunday Originally published July 15, 2017 at 5:36 pm The annual King County Fair takes place at the Enumclaw Expo Center through July 16. Share story By Seattle Times staff The Seattle Times Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryOnce-abused toy poodle now star in Seattle play
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.