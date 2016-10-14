Looking for something to do indoors? A few suggestions: Harry Potter in theaters, MOHAI and Pacific Science Center and more.

October weekends are a great time to head to one of the many pumpkin farms around the area, but with windy, rainy weather in the forecast, indoor options might be a good option for family plans this weekend. Call the venue before venturing out to make sure it’s still open:

1. Admission for ages 14 and younger is always free at MOHAI (Museum of History & Industry), with displays and activities for every age. Kid-Struction Zone is a comfy space for families with puppets, magnet boards, reading stations and a block building area. A working periscope to view Lake Union and the city skyline is a favorite in the Maritime Exhibit historic bridge room. History of Seattle through the years fills the permanent “True Northwest: The Seattle Journey” exhibit with artifacts and multimedia including the Great Fire Theater’s entertaining story of the fire that destroyed most of Seattle’s 1889 central business district. Saturday is MOHAI Demo Day with local companies showing how they create their products, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15. MOHAI is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily in Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $19.95/adults, $15.95/ages 62 and older; $13.95/students and military; ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

2. It’s spawning season for salmon in local rivers, and Seattle Aquarium hosts information stations at four South King County locations weekends, Oct. 15-16 and 22-23. One location is below Renton Library so you can pop in and browse the books if you need to get out of weather. Liberty Park is next to the library, and the small, interesting Renton History Museum, housed in an Art Deco-style former fire station built by the WPA in 1942, is nearby, with free third Saturday admission, 235 Mill Ave. S., Renton (425-255-2330 or rentonwa.gov/living/default.aspx?id=13326). See and learn about spawning salmon at drop-in programs for all ages, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 22-23, Renton Library, 100 Mill Ave. S., Renton; Cedar River Park, 1717 S.E. Maple Valley Highway, Renton; Cavanaugh Pond, Southeast 174th Avenue and Maple Valley Highway, Renton; and Landsburg Park, Southeast 252nd Place and Landsburg Road S.E., Ravensdale (seattleaquarium.org/salmon-journey)

3. Edmonds Center for the Arts Saturday Matinee series welcomes all for a showing of the classic 1939 movie “The Wizard of Oz” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 410 Fourth Ave. N., Edmonds; $10 (425-275-9595 or edmondscenterforthearts.org/events/eca-saturday-matinees—the-wizard-of-oz-1939).

4. For families with older kids, all eight Harry Potter films will be in IMAX theaters for a one-week run beginning Friday, Oct. 13, with the first two movies in the series, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” screened in IMAX for the first time. IMAX locations include Pacific Science Center, where it’s also opening weekend of “The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes” exhibit, probably of more interest to adults than most kids. Permanent exhibits include several for kids of all ages, including Wellbody Academy, Tropical Butterfly House, Just for Tots, Science Playground, Dinosaurs: A Journey Through Time and Laser Dome, Planetarium and Science Stage shows; Pacific Science Center, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, 200 Second Ave. N., Seattle; $11.75-$19.75, additional charge for Sherlock Holmes exhibit and IMAX movies; charges vary for IMAX only without museum admission (206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org).

5. TurkFest invites everyone to experience the cultural roots and contemporary influences of Turkey with music and folk dance performances, bazaar and children’s workshop and playground on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16, at Seattle Center Armory. Turkish cuisine is the theme of this year’s festival, with cooking demonstrations and authentic foods including baklava, Turkish coffee and more. The free event is part of Seattle Center’s continuing Festal weekend programs highlighting diverse cultures and ethnic communities; noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/festal/detail.aspx?id=18).