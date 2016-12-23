Winter break activities for kids and teens in Seattle area include tubing, rock climbing, library activities and all-ages New Year’s Eve events.

Grab the kids and teens in your life and get in touch with your own inner child for fun this holiday week at indoor and outdoor activities around the region. Here are some suggestions to get everyone out of the house.

1. Snow is abundant in the mountains this year, with many ski and snowboard areas open and filled with winter sports enthusiasts. No expertise or special equipment is needed for the fun of sliding downhill, and the Summit at Snoqualmie’s Tubing Center is open daily. Tubes are provided (no personal sledding devices are allowed). Dress warmly and head to the Summit for tubing, complete with a lift to get you back up the hill. Tickets are sold by two-hour sessions, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. for the week of Dec. 26, weather permitting. Sessions sometimes sell out, so arrive early or buy tickets in advance online.

Other active options include indoor skydiving at iFly Seattle in Tukwila, or indoor trampolines, including SkyMania in Kirkland, with extended hours over the holidays, including sessions for ages 10 to 15 only or ages 16 and older only.

Or go indoor rock climbing at local venues including Vertical World in Seattle and Redmond or Stone Gardens in Seattle and Bellevue or climb the pinnacle at Seattle REI.

2. A visit to Seattle Center is a holiday tradition for many families, and if you haven’t been there yet this season, there’s plenty to do. Winterfest continues with the big model train display in the Armory and ice skating in Fisher Pavilion. The Museum of Pop Culture (formerly EMP Museum) is open extended hours, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Dec. 26 through Dec. 30. It currently has the “Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds” exhibit, along with ”Infinite Worlds of Science Fiction” and “Fantasy: Worlds of Myth and Magic.” Pacific Science Center has attractions for all ages including IMAX movies, the Science Playground, Tropical Butterfly House, tots play areas, animal exhibits, animatronic dinosaurs and Planetarium shows. The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes. exhibit runs through Jan. 8, and Pacific Science Center is open extended hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Dec. 26 through Jan. 1.

Other perennial Seattle Center attractions include the Monorail,Chihuly Garden and Glass and, of course, the Space Needle.

3. Public libraries are a great resource not only for books, but for free events for all ages. Seattle Public Libraries host events for kids and teens at several branches through Dec. 31, including Hour of Code introduction to computer science, 1 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Northgate Branch, and 4 p.m. Dec. 29 and 30 at the Capitol Hill Branch, preregistration required.

Other events include a craft extravaganza for all ages at 3 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Queen Anne Branch, and drop-in chess, instruction available, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Northeast Branch. The Central Library hosts creative drop-in activities for ages 12 and younger all week: coding and robotics, 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 26; winter crafting, noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 27; puzzles and board games, noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 28; coloring, noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 30; and building with Legos and blocks, noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 31.

King County Libraries also host story times and offer book recommendations for all ages.

4. Do the quintessential Northwest thing — grab your boots and a warm coat and head out for a walk or hike. Seattle is full of park walks and trails, including its largest park Discovery Park, which has 534 acres of beaches, meadows, ravines and woodlands. Seward Park is 2.5-miles of flat, paved trail around a peninsula on south Lake Washington. Lincoln Park has wooded paths and a paved waterfront path overlooking the ferry dock. And don’t forget the 2.8-mile path around Green Lake and walks along Alki Beach.

Bellevue Parks has 96 miles of trails at sites including Coal Creek Natural Area, Kelsey Creek Park, Lewis Creek Park, Mercer Slough and South Bellevue Greenway.

Or get out of town for great local winter hikes recommended by The Seattle Times, including Wallace Falls, Tiger Mountain and Twin Falls.

A short hike with a big payoff, Franklin Falls is one of the most popular hikes for families and casual hikers. In winter, it’s a slippery, frozen wonderland. (Lauren Frohne / The Seattle Times)

5. Celebrate New Year’s Eve at all-ages events: Seattle’s New Year’s at the Needle and Tacoma’s First Night.

Seattle’s biggest welcome to the New Year is the fireworks extravaganza at the Space Needle at midnight on Saturday, Dec. 31. Winterfest activities at Seattle Center on Dec. 31 include ice skating at Fisher Pavilion until 11:30 p.m., an all-ages dance with live music in the Armory, and a DJ dance party and light show at the International Fountain, 8 to 11:45 p.m. Dec. 31. The Monorail will be open until 1 a.m., closed for safety reasons from about 11:15 p.m. until the fireworks show at the Space Needle is over and resuming about 12:20 a.m. to transport visitors after the show.

First Night Tacoma starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 31 in downtown Tacoma with the World’s Shortest Parade and continues with music, food trucks, museum events and entertainment indoors and outdoors, leading to the big countdown to midnight. Admission to indoor events is free for ages 9 and younger, and by $10-$14 all-inclusive lapel button for everyone else.