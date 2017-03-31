Zoos, libraries having special programs.

Looking for things to do with the kids during their spring break? Many Seattle-area kids are off school the weeks of April 3 or 10, which is a great time to head out for activities of all kinds.

1. Seattle Center hosts Whirligig inflatable rides, activities and entertainment for kids ages 12 and younger including a Toddler Zone, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, March 31 though April 16, indoors at Seattle Center Armory. Rides are $8 for an all-day pass, $4.50 for all-day toddler zone pass or $1.50 per single ride. All rides are free on Thursdays.

2. Public libraries are always a great place for kids. In addition to book browsing and story times, special events include Kid Flix movie “Moana,” for kids of all ages accompanied by adult, 3 p.m. April 5 at Woodinville Library; movie night for teens, PG-13 rated movie “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” 6 p.m. April 6, Federal Way 320th Library; the movie “Up” for all ages, snacks provided, 1 p.m. April 10, Seattle Public Library Southwest Branch; animated movie “Trolls,” for all ages, 1 p.m. April 12, Seattle Public Library New Holly Branch; and “Moana,” for all ages, 2 p.m. April 13, Seattle Public Library Beach Hill Branch.

Other activities at Seattle Public Libraries include board games for all ages, 1-3 p.m. April 11 at New Holly Branch; Craft Extravaganza with Legos and more for kids of all ages and their grownups, 3:30-5:30 p.m. April 12, Lake City Branch; board games, 2:30-4:30 p.m. April 13, Magnolia Branch; STEM program about sand for school-age children, 2:30-3:30 p.m. April 13, Rainier Beach Branch; and a Spring Craft Extravaganza for children and their grown-ups, 2-3:30 p.m. April 14 at University Branch Library. All events at public libraries are free.

3. Visit with animals. From April 1 to 9, the Wild Week of Play at Northwest Trek in Eatonville features a nature-inspired Kids’ Trek play area, Trailside Encounters to meet small animals, and tram tours to see bison, mountain goats, bighorn sheep and more in the park’s 435-acre free-roaming area.

Spring Break Superstars from April 3 to 7 at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma includes activities and treats for animals, focusing on red wolves (April 3), sharks (April 4), elephants (April 5), polar bears (April 6) and tigers (April 7).

Seattle Aquarium hosts Marine Mammal Mania events daily, April 7-16. Woodland Park Zoo has keeper talks, animal encounters, a carousel, indoor and outdoor play spaces, baby gorilla Yola in the gorilla exhibit and Willawong Station bird feeding ($1/seed stick, cash only), along with animals of the world, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.

4. Spring is a perfect time to visit any of the wonderful public parks around our region, at the perfect price — free! Recent additions to local favorites include the recent opening of the first section of the new Arboretum Loop Trail for bicycles and pedestrians. With thousands of rhododendrons and azaleas coming into bloom, spring is one of the most beautiful times of the year at the Arboretum. On April 1, Seattle Art Museum’s Olympic Sculpture Park debuts a new art installation, “Spencer Finch: The Western Mystery, in its PACCAR Pavilion. It’s 90 glass panels suspended from the ceiling, an overlapping, constantly moving constellation of colors based on sunsets photographed from the sculpture park overlooking Puget Sound.

5. Go all out and play tourist in your hometown with a CityPass to visit five top Seattle attractions in nine days at your own pace: the Space Needle, Seattle Aquarium, Argosy Cruises Harbor Tour and your choice of Museum of Pop Culture or Woodland Park Zoo, and Chihuly Garden and Glass or Pacific Science Center. The pass is $59 for ages 4 to 12 and $79 for ages 13 and older, a 45 percent discount on regular admission for individual visits.