Evan Rachel Wood has revealed that she has been raped twice.

The revelation comes in a letter to Rolling Stone that Wood made public on Twitter on Monday. In the note, she writes, “Yes, I have been raped.” She says was assaulted once “by a significant other” she was together with at the time, and by a bar owner during a separate incident. She says she initially questioned herself over both incidents, which she says took place “many many years ago.”

The “Westworld” actress posted the letter after the incidents were mentioned in a Rolling Stone profile of her published earlier this month.

Wood says in the letter that she believes being raped “was one of the many factors” behind a suicide attempt when she was 22.