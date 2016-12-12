NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John is giving filmmakers a chance to create music videos for his 1970s hits that were released before music videos were popular.

The English singer announced Monday, in celebration of his 50th anniversary with songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, that he’s launching a competition with YouTube for aspiring video creators to make music videos for “Rocket Man,” ”Tiny Dancer” and “Bennie and the Jets.”

Entries for “Elton John: The Cut” open Jan. 9, 2017. The competition closes on Jan. 23 and creators must be at least 16.

John, Taupin, a panel of YouTube creators and industry players will pick three winners, and music videos will premiere next summer. Winners will also receive $10,000 from YouTube. Pulse Films will help the filmmakers with production.

