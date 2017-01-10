Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder will perform at Barack Obama’s final speech as president tonight in Chicago.

Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder is scheduled to perform at President Obama’s farewell address, which will take place at 6 p.m. PST today (Jan. 10) in the president’s home town of Chicago. According to Pearl Jam’s official Twitter account, Vedder will be joined by members of the Chicago Children’s Choir.

Vedder, a Chicago Cubs fan, previously performed at a fundraiser for Obama’s re-election in 2012. Pearl Jam, which formed in Seattle in 1990, will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.

The farewell address will be streamed live at Whitehouse.gov.