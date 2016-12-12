STOCKHOLM (AP) — Bob Dylan couldn’t make it to Stockholm to pick up his literature award or attend the Nobel ceremonies, but he’ll be here with his band in April for a few gigs.

Live Nation entertainment group says the new Nobel Prize winner will give two concerts at the Waterfront in the Swedish capital April 1-2, as well as playing in the southwestern city of Lund on April 9.

Dylan’s previous gigs in Sweden were two sold-out concerts in 2015 at the Waterfront, which has a capacity of 3,000.

Dylan declined the invitation to the Dec. 10 Nobel ceremony and banquet, pleading other commitments, but expressed awe at receiving the Nobel Prize in literature and thanked the Swedish Academy for including him among the “giants” of writing.