LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disney’s new version of the 1980s animated series “DuckTales” is getting a cast worth quacking about, including a former Doctor Who.
Disney said Friday that David Tennant will be the voice of Scrooge McDuck, the wealthy great-uncle of Huey, Dewey and Louie. Tennant played the title role of the “Doctor Who” series for five years.
The trio of mischievous nephews will be voiced by Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan.
Other cast members include Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack; Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley, and Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack.
The actors offer their renditions of the original “DuckTales” theme in a video.
The original “DuckTales” aired from 1987-90. The new series will debut next summer on Disney XD channels worldwide, with Donald Duck’s role yet to be filled.
