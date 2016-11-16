LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Doc McStuffins” is keeping her medical practice open for another year.

The Disney Junior channel said Wednesday it’s ordered a fifth season of the Peabody Award-winning animated series.

The title character of “Doc McStuffins” is an African-American girl who dreams of becoming a physician and, in the meantime, runs a clinic for dolls and stuffed animals.

Doc has made impressive friends — first lady Michelle Obama appeared in an episode — and become an influential role model for children and adults.

After the show’s 2012 launch, black female doctors including Dr. Myiesha Taylor of Texas formed a “We Are Doc McStuffins” movement. The Artemis Medical Society, a 4,000-plus member group to support women doctors of color worldwide, was subsequently founded and is headed by Taylor.