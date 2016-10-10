BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Actress Shailene Woodley has been arrested during a protest of the four-state Dakota Access pipeline in southern North Dakota.
Morton County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Rob Keller says the “Divergent” star was arrested Monday for criminal trespass and engaging in a riot during a protest at a construction site that involved about 300 people.
Both charges are misdemeanors that carry a maximum punishment of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine. Woodley’s publicist did not immediately comment.
Keller says 27 people were arrested during protests at two construction sites that prompted the shutdown of a state highway for several hours. No injuries were reported.
Most Read Stories
- What the national media are saying about Huskies' dismantling of the Ducks, UW's title chances
- A tour of The Island, Oregon's off-limits national landmark VIEW
- Amazon’s hiring hunger transforming Seattle economy
- State GOP leader Susan Hutchison draws anger with response to Trump tape
- Seahawks vs. Falcons a much tastier matchup than it was at first glance
The $3.8 billion pipeline is being built by Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners and will cross through North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.