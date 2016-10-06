LOS ANGELES (AP) — Diane Keaton, who serenaded Steve Martin last year when he received the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award, will get the honor herself next year.

The institute said Thursday that the Oscar-winning actress will be given AFI’s highest honor at a June 8 gala that will be broadcast on TNT.

Keaton won an Oscar for her role in “Annie Hall” and has starred in films such as “Manhattan,” ”The Godfather” and “Looking for Mr. Goodbar.” She was nominated for best actress for “Marvin’s Room,” ”Reds” and “Something’s Gotta Give.”

“Peerless in her mastery of both comedy and drama, she has won the world’s heart time and again by creating characters of both great strength and vulnerability,” said Howard Stringer, chair of the AFI Board of Trustees.

