Demi Lovato has announced that she’s “taking a break from music and the spotlight” in the wake of criticism of her comments about Taylor Swift in a magazine interview.

In a recent interview with Glamour Magazine, Lovato suggested Swift could do more for feminism “if they’re going to claim that as part of their brand.” She also referenced Swift’s “girl squad” saying, “I don’t see anybody in any sort of squad that has a normal body.”

Lovato brought up Swift’s song “Bad Blood,” which many have speculated is a diss at Katy Perry. She says the song is “not women’s empowerment.”

Lovato said on Twitter Tuesday that she’s not apologizing for the remarks, adding that she’s excited for 2017 and “not meant for this business and the media.”