Former “Late Show” host David Letterman — who now sports a magnificent beard (and by magnificent, I mean, big) — doesn’t need his own night-time platform to get his words out.

In an interview with Vulture/New York Magazine this month, Letterman shared his thoughts on President Donald Trump, who he had interviewed with enjoyment multiple times over the years.

In the article, the 69-year-old comedian who retired two years ago, said “Trumpy,” as he called the nation’s new president, was considered a mogul and a necessary character in a big city drama.

“I always regarded him as, if you’re going to have New York City, you gotta have a Donald Trump,” Letterman said. “He was a joke of a wealthy guy. We didn’t take him seriously. He’d sit down, and I would just start making fun of him. He never had any retort. He was big and doughy, and you could beat him up. He seemed to have a good time, and the audience loved it, and that was Donald Trump.”

Letterman also said that he has had a few issues with adjusting to civilian life. For example, “I have trouble operating the phone. That’s the God’s truth. I needed a pair of shoelaces. And I thought, Hell, where do you get shoelaces?”

Letterman said he is currently unable to stop “talking all the time” and if he were still on the air, he would not be able to stop himself from mocking the Trump administration at every turn. He might even have to be dragged from the studio, he said.

“Donald Trump can be Donald Trump, but if he doesn’t help the people that need help, then he’s just a jerk. That press conference that he held berating the news media? I mean, how do you build a dictatorship? First, you undermine the press: ‘The only truth you’re going to hear is from me.’ “

Another great target, he said, is Kellyanne Conway who was his “favorite for a long time” what with her telling everyone to buy Ivanka’s shoes and all. He also finds pure gold in press secretary Sean Spicer who he describes as “a boob who just got out of a cab and now here he is.”

“This is the way I’d be every night, and the next thing you know,” Letterman said, “I’d be slumped over in my chair and that would be it.”