NEW YORK (AP) — Comedian Dave Chappelle is headed back to TV with his first concert specials in a dozen years — a trio of specials to be released on Netflix simultaneously in 2017.
No exact date was given by Netflix, which said one of the specials is being produced exclusively for the network. Two additional never-before-seen specials “come directly from Chappelle’s personal comedy vault,” Netflix said.
Chappelle’s comedy career includes movie roles in “The Nutty Professor,” ”Con Air” and “Blue Streak.” In 2003, he achieved heightened fame and critical acclaim as mastermind of his Comedy Central sketch series, “Chappelle’s Show,” until his abrupt exit in its third season.
Earlier this month, he made his hosting debut on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” mixing one-liners with serious jabs at race relations and politics.
Most Read Stories
- Watch: Doug Baldwin throws TD pass to Russell Wilson for Seahawks vs. Eagles. Yes, really. WATCH
- Seahawks' C.J. Prosise will be sidelined 'a while'; Earl Thomas, DeShawn Shead also injured vs. Eagles WATCH
- C.J. Prosise, Earl Thomas leave Seahawks-Eagles game with injuries, returns questionable
- Seattle sports world reacts as Seahawks face injury concerns following win over Eagles
- Thousands circle Green Lake as antidote to Trump VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.