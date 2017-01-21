Crowd dynamics are a key part of the picture in each of the three stellar works in the Seattle dance troupe's latest program.

Isolation from the crowd. Acceptance by the crowd. Abandonment by the crowd.

The three stellar works in Whim W’Him’s latest program, “Sensation,” each have their own concerns: the uphill struggle that a new idea faces … the tensions between conformity and nonconformity … the loss of a lover in a world that doesn’t seem to care. But in every case, crowd dynamics are a key part of the picture.

First up is Penny Saunders’ “play-by-play: an idea, personified.” Justin Reiter plays “The Idea” of the title, and in his opening solo his body is full of limber, looping, torquing notions. He’s met with skepticism by his six fellow dancers, however. They jostle him, redirect him, take up his gestures for a moment or two, then discard them.

DANCE REVIEW ‘Sensation’ 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Jan. 28. Cornish Playhouse, 201 Mercer St., Seattle; $5-$30 (800-838-3006 or brownpapertickets.com).

They certainly have a knack for excluding him — especially when Patrick Kilbane, cast as “Doubt,” and Liane Aung, playing “Grace,” launch into a duet that’s a dazzling 3-D jigsaw of lifts, contortions and embraces, leaving poor Reiter standing on the sidelines in the shadows.

You don’t have to go with Saunders’ spelled-out theme to savor “play-by-play.” It works just as well as a study of an individual trying to find his place in an unfamiliar world. Either way, Reiter pulls it off beautifully.

Larry Keigwin’s “Line Dance” is more frothy, but still a sly and intricate business. Performed under bright light by dancers clad in blazing white, it assembles and disassembles lines of movement at a zanily slippery pace. Someone is always “betraying” the line, and someone is always the last one stranded by the betrayal. Performed to a Phillip Glass piano score, it’s airy, sleek and delightfully unpredictable.

Artistic director Olivier Wevers’ “Catch & Release” casts Tory Peil as a would-be lover whose prospects don’t look good. Sheathed in a gold dress, she stands enshadowed at the opening of the piece as black-clad dancers breeze past her, colliding with or ricocheting off her.

One of them (Karl Watson) eventually is pulled toward her as if by an invisible elastic band — but his peers repeatedly sabotage any lasting connection between the couple. Peil even has to put up with two interlopers (Kilbane and Aung, perfectly paired again) who launch into their own besotted duet, so taken with each other that they can’t see Peil even when she’s standing right between them.

“Catch & Release” is a tour-de-force for lighting designer Michael Mazzola, as he uses a single low-angled spotlight in much of the action to create proportion-shifting shadow-play on the wall behind Peil and her tormentors. It’s an artful, melancholy piece that leaves its heroine a little unsteady but still standing. The whole evening is Whim W’Him at its very best.