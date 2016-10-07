Mark Morris Dance Group and The Silk Road Ensemble team for tale reminiscent of “Romeo and Juliet.”

With “Layla and Majnun,” the opener in its 2016-2017 dance season, Meany Center for the Arts simultaneously welcomes a native son home for a visit and embraces a cultural touchstone.

That native son is choreographer Mark Morris, while the cultural touchstone is a tale of the Muslim world frequently compared to “Romeo and Juliet” in its impact, although it has been around centuries longer. It differs from the Shakespeare classic, too, in that the two young lovers of the title never consummate their passion.

Different versions of “Layla and Majnun” exist, and Morris seems to acknowledge this by having four couples play Layla and Majnun in succession. As he traces the thwarted progress of the romance — from first love through forced separation and, finally, death — his dancers shift from courtly pageantry to whirling despair.

Dance review ’Layla and Majnun’ Mark Morris Dance Group with The Silk Road Ensemble: Repeat performances 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8; $48-$65, Meany Hall, University of Washington, Seattle (206-543-4880 or www.meanycenter.org)

The movement throughout takes elaborate folk-dance turns, with occasional balletic leaps and extensions. The production is tastefully lavish, with Howard Hodgkin’s color-coordinated costumes and backdrop painting providing pleasing eye-candy. The music — featuring Azerbaijani vocalists Alim Qasimov and Fargana Qasimova, backed by members of the Silk Road Ensemble — is lilting and hypnotic.

Yet the general effect is more measured than visceral.

The opening act, “Love and Separation,” featuring Stacy Martorana and Dallas McMurray as the newly smitten lovers, feels particularly mannered and sedate. Things get livelier in Act II, “The Parents’ Disapproval,” with Domingo Estrada Jr. proving a more flamboyant Majnun (his mustache helps) and Nicole Sabella sounding more heart-stricken notes. They’re both silky, torqueing dancers, sly in their tenderness with each other and skilled in their evasion of the parents who want to part them.

Aaron Loux and the always magnificent Laurel Lynch make Act III, “Sorrow and Despair,” urgent without it becoming histrionic. Morris’ fondness for repeated phrases works seductively here, as Loux flings his arms up and out, trying to clasp his nearby love, only to wind up embracing empty air.

The fourth act, “Layla’s Unwanted Wedding,” finds a seething Majnun (a dandy Sam Black) growing decidedly unhinged. Recklessly leaping from one perch to another on the multilevel stage, he builds to a three-way dance-off with Layla (a finely torn Lesley Garrison) and the husband her parents forced on her.

In the grand finale, all four Laylas and Majnuns come into complex play, letting you see the different layers of the narrative in time-bending unison. The musicians are positioned at center-stage throughout, with the action unfolding sometimes in front of them and sometime on risers behind them. Often, it’s the music more than the dance that communicates the yearning feelings driving the piece — so much so that there’s often no real need to look at the English supertitles provided.

Note: “Layla and Majnun” itself is slightly over an hour long. An opening recital of Azerbaijani music brings the total running time to 90 minutes, without intermission.