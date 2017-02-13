As part of its 45th season, the PNB company will travel to Les Etes de la Dance festival in Paris. At home, it will perform Crystal Pite’s “Plot Point,” Twyla Tharp’s “Afternoon Ball” and of course, “Nutcracker.”

Pacific Northwest Ballet will kick off its upcoming 45th season with an anniversary — and end it with a journey.

The 2017-18 season will begin in September with a staging of George Balanchine’s full-length plotless ballet “Jewels,” in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the work. It will feature new costumes designed by Jerome Kaplan (who created the ethereal tutus for “Giselle” in 2014, as well as the costumes for “Romeo et Juliette” and the recent “Cendrillon”).

And, following the season’s final rep in June, the company will be headed overseas to the Les Étés de la Dance festival, held annually in Paris in early summer. The trip will have a big effect on the season, which is being organized with the visit in mind, said PNB artistic director Peter Boal. “A lot of works that we’ve done over the last few years are coming back so we’re ready to go for Paris.”

At the festival, PNB’s dancers will perform a selection of ballets by Jerome Robbins, as well as number of other works from the company’s repertoire, including Benjamin Millepied’s “Appassionata,” Crystal Pite’s “Emergence,” Christopher Wheeldon’s “Tide Harmonic,” Justin Peck’s “Year of the Rabbit,” Jessica Lang’s “Her Door to the Sky,” William Forsythe’s “One Flat Thing, reproduced” and Alejandro Cerrudo’s “Little mortal jump” — all of which will be reprised in the 2017-18 season.

The season will also include a new-to-PNB work by Pite, whose dark, swarming “Emergence” has been a favorite of local audiences. Her 2010 ballet “Plot Point,” set to Bernard Herrmann’s swirling score to the film “Psycho,” will appear as part of a November repertory devoted to female choreographers, called “Her Story” and also featuring Lang’s work and Twyla Tharp’s “Afternoon Ball.” Also new to Seattle audiences will be San Francisco Ballet resident choreographer Yuri Possokhov’s “RAkU,” and a world premiere work by PNB company member Ezra Thomson.

A full-length classic, Kent Stowell’s “Swan Lake,” returns for the new season, as does the annual holiday run of “The Nutcracker.” And the season will also bring the return of “Sculptured Dance,” a free evening of site-specific dance works, performed outdoors at the Olympic Sculpture Park on Aug. 31.

Season subscriptions (which do not include “Nutcracker”) are on sale now; single tickets go on sale for “Nutcracker” on May 15 and for performances in the 2017-18 season on July 17. For more information: 206-441-2424 or pnb.org.