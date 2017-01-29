Postlewaite, now with Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, will dance one night only in the PNB staging of “Cendrillon.”

The version of “Cinderella” unveiled by Pacific Northwest Ballet next week will be a fresh twist on the beloved fairy-tale ballet: Called “Cendrillon,” and choreographed by Jean-Christophe Maillot of Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, it’s a creative, modern retelling — no magic pumpkins, mice or glass slippers here — designed by the same team behind Maillot’s beloved “Roméo et Juliette” and emphasizing themes of loss, grief and memory.

But within the new trappings will be, on Feb. 4 only, a familiar face and a homecoming. Lucien Postlewaite, a beloved star of PNB for nearly a decade and now a member of Maillot’s company, returns in a guest appearance as the Prince. A native of Santa Cruz, Calif., Postlewaite joined PNB as a teenager in 2003. He grew up on the McCaw stage, quickly rising through the ranks (he was promoted to principal in 2008) and dazzling audiences with the drama and abandon of his dancing. No one who saw his Roméo — a passionate young man seemingly turned to flowing water by love’s force — ever forgot it.

Four and a half years ago, Postlewaite left Seattle for Monaco — and a new life. “I went from feeling very connected and established in Seattle to kind of letting all of that go,” he said, on the phone earlier this month. Les Ballets is, he said, “a larger company, but it feels like a small company.” Maillot, who choreographs most of the company’s repertoire, “wants his dancers always around and available — we’re all around each other all the time.”

Ballet preview Pacific Northwest Ballet: ‘Cendrillon’ Feb. 3-12, Marion Oliver McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer. St., Seattle; $30-$187 (206-441-2424 or pnb.org). PNB parental advisory: Nontraditional themes. Lucien Postlewaite will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 only.

And it’s primarily a touring company — “we’re away more than we’re here,” Postlewaite said. Now 33, he’s been traveling the world, accepting the uncertainty that comes with constant changes of time and place, and embracing new experiences. He’s danced on the historic stage of the Bolshoi Ballet in Russia — “I was pinching myself” — and taken classes with the Bolshoi company. Other memorable destinations have included several visits to China (and its “incredible, massive” theaters), a recent tour to Cuba, and time spent in São Paulo and Rio.

Though he’s continued to dance Roméo around the world, the past few years have brought a wealth of new roles. Among them is the Prince in “Cendrillon,” a ballet created by Maillot in 1999. “I love this ‘Cinderella,’” Postlewaite said. “It is very touching.”

Making its PNB premiere, “Cendrillon” tells a familiar story through a new lens; its focus is less on romance and magic than on a young woman’s coping with loss. It has a colorful but minimalist, modern look to it — the designers are “Roméo et Juliette’s” Ernest Pignon-Ernest (sets), Jérôme Kaplan (costumes), and Dominique Drillot (lighting) — and its characters, Postlewaite says, are “really relatable.”

In Maillot’s story ballets, said Postlewaite, “every step that we do is always communicating something, which is so different from some of the classical story ballets, where you have the variations, and you have the part where you tell the story and it’s really separated. I always liked [Maillot’s] story ballets. I knew once the story starts and the characters begins, that character will carry me through the piece.

“When I was learning [the role of the Prince], the challenge for me was the character, because he’s not a normal prince — he’s much more complex. When I’ve usually played princes, I like to keep my posture a certain way and remain dignified. This prince is not that way; he’s well-cultivated but is so bored with being like that. He just wants to be a normal guy.” The character gets angry, even snobbish, but “it makes him very touching, because when he does fall in love with Cinderella, all of that falls away and you just see this charming prince.”

For his PNB performance, Postlewaite is scheduled to dance with a familiar Cinderella: Noelani Pantastico, who returned to PNB in 2015 after seven years at Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, often dancing Juliette to Postlewaite’s Roméo. Pantastico, said Postlewaite, was a big help to him when he arrived in Monaco — she and a few other friends “really helped me adjust.” He was careful, though, to say that he wasn’t entirely certain of his scheduled Cinderella, as is typical of Les Ballets. Unlike at PNB, where casting is usually settled weeks in advance, “here you never really know, until the day of the show, often” who your partner might be.

Postlewaite said he’s eager to return for the performance (he hasn’t danced with PNB since a guest appearance in “Roméo et Juliette” in 2013) and to see how his former company has evolved and changed. “I still consider Seattle home,” he said. “Somehow, with this journey that I’ve made, it all makes sense in my mind to come back to my roots. I don’t think I was ever moving away from something when I came [to Monaco] — I was moving to self-discovery and artistic discovery, and that’s something I would like to bring back with me.”