Pacific Northwest Ballet, Evergreen City Ballet, Olympic Ballet Theatre and more all stage the classic holiday tale.

Pacific Northwest Ballet “The Nutcracker”

Nov. 25-Dec. 28 McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St., Seattle; $37-$187 (206-441-2424 or pnb.org).

Ensemble Ballet Theatre “The Nutcracker”

Dec. 2-4 IKEA Performing Arts Center, 400 S. Second St., Renton; $15-$25 (800-838-3006 or ebtballet.org).

Peninsula Dance Theatre “The Nutcracker”

Dec. 2-4 Bremerton High School, 1500 13th St., Bremerton; $14-$27 (360-373-6743 or peninsuladancetheatre.org).

Evergreen City Ballet “The Nutcracker”

Dec. 2-4, 10-11 and 17-18 Dec. 2-4 at the Theatre at Meydenbauer Center, 11100 N.E. Sixth St., Bellevue ($16-$34), Dec. 10-11 at Auburn Performing Arts Center, 702 Fourth St. N.E., Auburn ($16-$26), Dec. 17-18 at IKEA Performing Arts Center, 400 S. Second St., Renton; $16-$26 (425-228-6800 or evergreencityballet.org).

“Holiday Spectacular on Ice”

Dec. 3 Highland Ice Arena, 18005 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline; $5 (206-546-2431 or highlandice.com).

Emerald Ballet Theatre “The Nutcracker”

Dec. 3-11 Northshore Performing Arts Center, 18125 92nd Ave. N.E., Bothell; $20-$38 (425-984-2471 or npacf.org).

Kaleidoscope Dance Company: “Gift of Dance”

Dec. 4 Shorewood Performing Arts Center, 17300 Fremont Ave. N., Shoreline; $6-$10 (800-838-3006 or creativedance.org).

Alderwood Dance Spectrum’s “A Storybook Nutcracker”

Dec. 8-10 PUD Auditorium, 2320 California St., Everett; $20 (425-771-2994 or alderwooddancespectrum.com).

Woodinville Dance Academy “Nutcracker”

Dec. 9-10 Juanita High School, 10601 N.E. 132nd St., Kirkland; $12 (425-481-5526 or woodinvilledance.com).

Tacoma City Ballet “The Nutcracker & the Tale of the Hard Nut”

Dec. 9-18 Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $25-$100 (253-591-5894 or tacomacityballet.com).

ARC Dance “Nutcracker Sweets”

Dec. 9-11 and 19 Dec. 9-11 at ARC Dance, 9250 14th Ave. N.W., Seattle ($12-$20), Dec. 17 at Shorewood Performing Arts Center, 17300 Fremont Ave. N., Shoreline; $25-$39 (206-352-0798 or arcdance.org).

“Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker”

Dec. 9-29 Triple Door, 216 Union St., Seattle; $40-$65 (206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net).

Dance Fremont “The Steadfast Tin Soldier”

Dec. 10-11 Shorecrest Performing Arts Center, 15343 25th Ave. N.E., Shoreline; $15-$20 (800-838-3006 or dancefremont.com).

Olympic Ballet Theatre “The Nutcracker”

Dec. 10-18 Dec. 10-11 at the Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett, Dec. 16-18 at Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Ave. N., Edmonds; $25-$38.50 (425-774-7570 or olympicballet.com).

DASS Dance “Mini-Nutcracker Santa Breakfast”

Dec. 10-18 Washington Hall, 153 14th Ave., Seattle; $20-$25 (800-838-3006 or dassdance.org).

Mercer Island Youth Ballet “The Nutcracker”

Dec. 10-18 Stroum Jewish Community Center, 3801 E. Mercer Way, Mercer Island; $25 (206-522-9399 or childrensdance.org).

International Ballet Theatre “The Nutcracker”

Dec. 10-22 Meydenbauer Theatre, 11100 N.E. Sixth St., Bellevue; $25-$50 (800-838-3006 or ibtbellevue.org).

Cornish Preparatory Dance “The Nutcracker”

Dec. 16-18 Cornish Playhouse, 201 Mercer St., Seattle; $16-$20 (800-838-3006 or cornish.edu).

Dance Theatre Northwest “The Nutcracker”

Dec. 17-18 Mount Tahoma, 4634 S. 74th St., Tacoma; $11-$26 (253-778-6534 or dancetheatrenorthwest.org).

Cornerstone Studio “The Nutcracker”

Dec. 17-18 Carlson Theater, Bellevue College, Bellevue; call for ticket prices (425-401-5291 or cornerstonestudio.com).