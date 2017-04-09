Performances start April 14 at McCaw Hall.

Choreographers George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins and Christopher Wheeldon all moved easily between the classical ballet stage and the world of musical theater, and Pacific Northwest Ballet’s upcoming “Ballet on Broadway” repertory celebrates that link. On the program: Balanchine’s jazzy “Slaughter on Tenth Avenue,” from the Rodgers & Hart musical “On Your Toes” (shown here, with Jeffrey Stanton and Lesley Rausch), Robbins’ dramatic “West Side Story Suite,” and Wheeldon’s lyrical “Carousel” (A Dance).” April 14-23 at McCaw Hall; (206-441-2424 or pnb.org).

Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic