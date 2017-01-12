NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tanya Tucker is postponing tour dates after fracturing a vertebrae and injuring a rib during a fall while on tour.
A statement from her publicist says Tucker was also diagnosed with bronchitis while in a hospital in Texas. The statement says Tucker is receiving breathing treatments and physical therapy but will not need surgery.
The “Delta Dawn” singer rescheduled three tour dates in Kansas and Oklahoma. But Tucker, 58, said in a statement that she’s “mad” the accident happened and will make it up to fans.
Tucker’s hits include “Soon” and “Strong Enough to Bend.”
Most Read Stories
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- Retired Gen. James Mattis cancels appearance before House Armed Services Committee
- Watch: Drone crashes into Space Needle during New Year’s Eve fireworks setup WATCH
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Woman killed in wrong-way collision with ambulance on I-5
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.