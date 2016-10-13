NEW YORK (AP) — Conan O’Brien credits his “good agent” for his latest gig — host of the Nobel Peace Prize concert.
The annual event is set for Dec. 11 in Oslo, Norway. Halsey has will perform. Previous hosts include Jay Leno and Sarah Jessica Parker, while entertainment has ranged from Mary J. Blige to Paul McCartney.
O’Brien, who hosts his own late-night show “Conan” on TBS, said in statement Thursday that it was an honor to host the concert. He jokingly thanked his agent.
This year’s peace prize was awarded to Juan Manuel Santos, the Colombian president who has worked to end that nation’s civil war, which has lasted more than five decades and killed more than 200,000 people.
___
Online:
www.nobelpeaceprizeconcert.com
