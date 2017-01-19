Comics Stone Soup Originally published January 19, 2017 at 2:00 pm Updated January 10, 2017 at 4:18 pm Share story By Denise Lee http://www.seattletimes.com/comics-universal/?amu=/stonesoup/ Denise Lee: dlee@seattletimes.com. Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryGil Thorp Previous StoryClose to Home
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.