NEW YORK (AP) — CBS says “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” has elected to broadcast a pair of live episodes the week of the presidential election.

The two live telecasts will air in the regular CBS “Late Show” slot — 11:35 p.m. EST — on Monday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov. 9. They will bookend the previously announced Election Night special starring Colbert set to air live on the Showtime network at 11 p.m. that Tuesday from the same Ed Sullivan Theater where “The Late Show” originates.

Guests for that Monday’s “Late Show” include actors Don Cheadle and Katherine Waterston and musical guests Drive-By Truckers.

That Wednesday, Colbert welcomes actor Miles Teller, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Triumph, the Insult Comic Dog.