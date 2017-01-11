NEW YORK (AP) — The Coen brothers will make their first TV show, a miniseries titled “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”
Joel and Ethan Coen will write and direct the project, set in the Old West, Annapurna Television announced late Tuesday. The production company said it plans to make “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” with “an innovative television and theatrical integrated approach.”
Though the Coens’ film “Fargo” was adapted into an FX series, the filmmaking brothers had no involvement in that show.
They have previously voiced disinterest in television. In 2015 at the Cannes Film Festival, Ethan said he hadn’t watched a TV show “in decades.”
“It’s not that I don’t like TV,” he said. “It’s alien to me.”
