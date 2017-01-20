Events include Seattle Chamber Music Society Winter Festival, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Salish Sea Early Music Festival and a new broadcast in The Met: Live in HD series.

Seattle Chamber Music Society

The annual chase-the-rainy-blahs SCMS Winter Fest takes up residency in the Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall Jan. 20-22 and 27-29. As usual, a free recital precedes each concert. The programming includes centuries-spanning works; for example, Friday, which is opening night, musicians will present Bach’s 15 Sinfonias for String Trio; Brahms’ Quartet for Piano and Strings in C minor, and John Corigliano’s Sonata for Violin and Piano (1963). Tickets: $52, $30 and $12 (206-283-8808 or seattlechambermusic.org).

The Met: Live in HD — ‘Romeo et Juliette’

Diana Damrau and Vittorio Grigolo (shown here) are generating some serious heat in the title roles, according to reviewers, and while a movie theater can’t replace the grandeur of the Met, you can still enjoy the music in your sneakers. Former Seattleite Bartlett Sher directs this new production of Gounod’s classic. The broadcast starts at 9:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in many regional theaters, including Pacific Place, Oak Tree, Thornton Place and Lincoln Square Bellevue. Complete list and ticket info: metopera.org.

Salish Sea Early Music Festival: ‘A Little Concert for Louis XIV’

Festival musicians present the modern-day premiere of suites from a previously unknown 18th-century Parisian manuscript, assembled for “little evening concerts” of favored music for Louis XIV. Festival director Jeffrey Cohan discovered the 770-page document, and remarks that many of the suites from “this unique manuscript have probably not otherwise been heard anywhere since the death of Louis XIV in 1715.” Cohan will perform on baroque flute for this “little concert”; he’ll be joined by baroque bassoonist Anna Marsh, baroque violinist Courtney Kuroda and baroque violist Stephen Creswell. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, Christ Episcopal Church, 4548 Brooklyn Ave. N.E., Seattle; suggested donation $15, $20 or $25 (206-633-1611 or www.salishseafestival.org).

‘Art from Ashes: International Holocaust Remembrance Day’

This free Music of Remembrance program, featuring music from the Terezín and Vilna ghettos, and works by composers who were murdered by the Nazis, commemorates both the remembrance day and the day Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated by the Soviet army (Jan. 27, 1945). 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Nordstrom Recital Hall, Benaroya Hall, Seattle; free, but reservations are required (206-365-7770 or musicofremembrance.org).

Send submissions to arts@seattletimes.com