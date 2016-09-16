Classical music resonated through the trees in the Hoh Rainforest, as musicians honored the National Park Service centennial with a performance in the woods.

In celebration of the centennial of the National Park Service, seven musicians — on flute, clarinet, French horn, violin, viola, cello and percussion – concluded their Music of the American Wild tour in national parks with a performance in the Hoh Rainforest.

The players gathered in a small clearing just off the Hall of Mosses trail, the audience sitting among the flora as hikers passed by. The music created to evoke the sounds and experiences of nature.

All the musicians’ stringed instruments are made of carbon fiber — instead of the antique wood typically played.

Read more about Music in the American Wild and listen to a concert performed in San Juan Island National Historic Park.