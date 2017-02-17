The SSO’s 2017-18 season begins in September with soprano Fleming and will encompass the return of such popular programs as Sonic Evolution and Celebrate Asia; a premiere of a new John Luther Adams work; and a trip to California.

With a third Grammy Award, a star-filled guest roster and a world premiere ready to go, the Seattle Symphony announces its 2017-18 season, its seventh under music director Ludovic Morlot.

The orchestra will kick off the new season with a bang in September. Superstar soprano Renée Fleming will perform on opening night Sept. 16; John Williams will be at the podium to conduct his own legendary movie music; and the never-dull lightning rod Lang Lang will appear at the Steinway in recital later in the month.

The season closes in June 2018 with Sonic Evolution; a centenary salute to Leonard Bernstein; and Saint-Saens’ moving, kaleidoscopic Organ Symphony, which was also a hit for the SSO on compact disc on its in-house label in 2014.

Highlights:

• A guest list of performers including cerebral pianist and repeat Seattle visitor Jeremy Denk, who is also the SSO’s season featured performer; engaging principal guest conductor Thomas Dausgaard, back for more Sibelius; tenors Ian Bostridge and Kenneth Tarver; pianist Benjamin Grosvenor; and violinists Joshua Bell, Gidon Kremer and Vilde Frang.

• A world premiere of Pulitzer- and Grammy-winning composer John Luther Adams’ SSO-commissioned work, “Become Desert.” Adams’ “Become Ocean,” also an SSO commission, won the Pulitzer Prize and a Grammy Award and the orchestra played it at Carnegie Hall in 2014.

• A California tour, during which the musicians will perform Adams’ “Become Ocean” and “Become Desert.” Denk will travel with the orchestra to play Beethoven, and one of the stops will be a two-day residency at the University of California, Berkeley.

• The return of annual programs such as Sonic Evolution, Celebrate Asia, the Untuxed and (untitled) Friday programs, Holiday Pops, the Christmastime staple “Messiah” and the traditional year-ending performances of Beethoven’s Ninth, starring Centralia native and Metropolitan Opera star Angela Meade.

• World premieres of SSO-commissioned works by Alexandra Gardner, David Lang and Andrew Norman.

• Major works including Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection,” Orff’s “Carmina Burana,” and Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2; a Prokofiev Concerto Festival; and Stravinsky’s “Persephone,” brought to life with sets and puppetry co-commissioned with the Oregon Symphony.

• Outreach to schools as well as nonprofits helping the homeless and other communities that don’t have access to performances with tickets, the Lullaby Project for homeless mothers and prison visits.

Subscription packages are now on sale; single tickets go on sale Aug. 5. Information: 206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org.