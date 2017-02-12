This year, the orchestra and its engineers, Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lepay, were honored for Best Surround Sound Album.

The Seattle Symphony can add a third Grammy Award to its collection: The orchestra won the award for Best Surround Sound Album in the classical music category, for which awards were given Sunday afternoon (Feb. 12).

The honored album was the SSO’s third installment in its series devoted to French composer Henri Dutilleux, who died in 2013, and included a studio recording of “Sur le même accord” with violinist Agustin Hadelich, and a live performance of “Timbres, espace, mouvement.” The symphony released it on its own label, Seattle Symphony Media. Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay were the surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay was the surround mastering engineer and surround producer. (Seattle Symphony’s recording of Hadelich performing Dutilleux’s Violin Concerto, “L’arbre des songes,” won a Grammy Award last year for Best Classical Instrumental Solo.)

The SSO and music director Ludovic Morlot were also nominated for Best Engineered Album in the classical category. This time, the winner was L.A.Opera’s “Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles,” with James Conlon conducting.