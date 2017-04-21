After eight seasons with Seattle Symphony Orchestra, music director and conductor Ludovic Morlot announces he will step down in 2019.

SSO public-relations manager Shiva Shafii said Morlot’s departure was “his decision,” though he hasn’t announced any new job he’ll be moving to. During his eight seasons at SSO, the French conductor has helped lead initiatives at the symphony, including [untitled], a series of late-night performances of contemporary works in the lobby of McCaw Hall, and Sonic Evolution, which brought rock ‘n’ roll and hip-hop artists to the SSO’s stage.

Trained as a violinist, Morlot has conducted the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Boston Symphony Orchestra (where he worked with legendary conductor James Levine) and several other orchestras around the world.

After a 2014 performance of John Luther Adams’ “Become Ocean” at Carnegie Hall, The New York Times wrote: “The performance Mr. Morlot coaxed from his players was rich with shimmering colors and tremulous energy.”

A recording of SSO performing “Become Ocean” later won a Grammy Award.

In a prepared statement, SSO president and CEO Simon Woods wrote: “From the first moment I met Ludo, just before I was appointed to my current position, I knew that here was a fine musician of immense intellectual caliber who was also looking for new ideas and new ways of thinking about an orchestra.”