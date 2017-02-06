There aren't any tickets left, but you can watch the concert, which will feature music drawn from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen -- on Facebook on Wednesday.

Tickets are gone for the concert, but curious listeners can still learn more about music from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen via a program organized by Seattle Symphony Orchestra musicians.

If those seven countries ring a bell, here’s why: travelers and refugees from those predominantly Muslim countries were recently banned from entry to the U.S. by the Trump administration. (Federal Judge James Robart, of Seattle, put the ban on hold last Friday. An appeal continued on Monday.)

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Benaroya Hall; if you didn’t get a spot, you can watch it live via the SSO Facebook page.