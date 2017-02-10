Groups that will perform include Emerald Ensemble and Byron Schenkman & Friends.

Emerald Ensemble: ‘Serenade to Music: English Choral Masterworks’

Gary D. Cannon will lead the EE voices in a program saluting works from the first half of the 20th century, promising you’ll hear “gentle pastoralism, soft lament, and vigorous acclamation” from such titans as Ralph Vaughan Williams, Benjamin Britten and Frederick Delius. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Vashon Center for the Arts, $20-$25; (vashoncenterforthearts.org); 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Trinity Parish Church, Seattle, $25-$35 (emerald-ensemble.ticketleap.com).

Ladies Musical Club

LMC Opera will present Italian and German opera selections from the greats of the period 1780-1840 (Mozart, Beethoven, Rossini, Donizetti) at the West Seattle Library at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at University House Wallingford. Concerts are free; more info at lmcseattle.org.

Byron Schenkman & Friends: ‘Russians & Jews’

This program will explore how composers in the Society for Jewish Folk Music practiced their art in Russia, drawing on traditional Jewish melodies for their own concert pieces. It will include music by Glinka (Sonata for viola and piano), Prokofiev (Overture on Hebrew Themes), and composers associated with the Society. Joining pianist Byron Schenkman will be Sean Osborn on clarinet, Liza Zurlinden and Steven Greenman on violins, Jason Fisher on viola, and Nathan Whitaker on cello. 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle; $10-$42 (206-215-4747 or byronschenkman.com).

Send submissions to arts@seattletimes.com