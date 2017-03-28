The Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, visited Benaroya Hall on Monday evening (March 27), with Stephen Cleobury presiding over a program guaranteed to gladden the hearts of choral fans.

When a performing organization survives – and thrives – for 576 years, there’s probably a pretty good reason. The Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, amply demonstrated that reason in a visit to Benaroya Hall on Monday evening, with Stephen Cleobury presiding over a program guaranteed to gladden the hearts of choral fans.

It is the impeccable quality, combined with musicianship that belies the age of its members, that’s the reason why this choir is so revered. The King’s College Choir (as it is more informally known) is composed of 19 boy choristers aged 9-13 years, and 15 male undergraduates, reading for degrees in various subjects. There are also two organ scholars, Richard Gowers and Henry Websdale, who took virtuoso turns on the hall’s Watjen Concert Organ.

Presiding over the lengthy and well-chosen program was the choir’s genial music director, Stephen Cleobury, who occasionally offered some charming informal commentary on the music. And what music! The program spanned the 16th to 20th centuries, and while many of the works were familiar to the choral community, music lovers with more general interests may have found much of the repertoire lineup to be uncharted territory. Some of the works were a cappella; others featured organ accompaniment.

The opening set, including works of Byrd, Gibbons, and John Mundy, showcased the choir’s clarity of diction, ease of vocal production, and unique blend. The choir sounds perfectly unified, yet the sound is far from homogeneous; individual timbres are clearly heard, though the overall effect is nonetheless quite unified. The singers have mastered the music so completely that many of them glanced only occasionally at their scores, focusing instead on Cleobury’s expressive hands and clear indications.

The two organ scholars were featured in imposing solos – Gowers in the Finale of Vierne’s Symphony No. 3, and Websdale with Kenneth Leighton’s “Paean,” which positively shivered the timbers of the hall.

Among the high points: a Messiaen rarity, “O sacrum convivium,” all subtle textures and otherworldly harmonies; Fauré’s serenely lovely “Cantique de Jean Racine,” and Purcell’s remarkable “Lord, how are they increased that trouble me.” Most impressive of all was the great Herbert Howells piece that ended the program: “Te Deum (Collegium Regale).”

The program was inspiring on so many levels: the chance to hear great and seldom-performed repertoire, the thrill of hearing new young talent in one of the world’s most venerable performing institutions; and the connection with a musical institution that was born between Chaucer and Shakespeare.

The concert was fortunately well attended, with a gratifying number of young listeners – all paying rapt attention to the music and offering robust applause. Cleobury and his singers came back with a single, lovely encore that was both a nod to their host country, and a hint that this was the evening’s farewell: the late American composer Stephen Paulus’ “The Road Home.”