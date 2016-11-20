Classical music events around Puget Sound, from “Messiah” to The Irish Tenors.

Seattle Bach Choir: Gods and Kings

TODAY 7:30 p.m., Trinity Parish Episcopal Church, 609 Eighth Ave., Seattle; $15-$18 (seattlebachchoir.org).

The First Noel of the Season

TODAY 6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 9041 166th Ave. N.E., Redmond; free (lyricartsensemble.org).

Byrd Ensemble: Christmas at the Sistine Chapel

SAT, NOV. 27 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Saint Mark’s Cathedral, 1245 10th Ave E, Seattle; 3 p.m. Nov. 27, Trinity Parish Episcopal Church, 609 Eighth Ave., Seattle; $15-$25 (byrdensemble.com).

Encanto Holiday Opera — Mariachi Concert directed by Fernando Luna

SAT 6 p.m., Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $12.50-$72.50 (206-972-8444 or stgpresents.org).

Sing A-Long-A Sound of Music & Tree Lighting

SAT 2:30 p.m., Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $12-$29 (broadwaycenter.org).

Everett Philharmonic Music for the Imagination Concert

NOV. 27 3 p.m., Everett Civic Auditorium, 2415 Colby Ave., Everett; $10-$20 (206-270-9729 or everettphil.org).

Russian Chamber Music Foundation: Autumn Evenings

NOV. 27 5 p.m., Benaroya Hall (Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall), 200 University St., Seattle; $10-$32 (russianchambermusic.org).

The O Antiphons Service of Advent Lessons and Carols

NOV. 27 7 p.m., Saint Mark’s Cathedral, 1245 10th Ave E, Seattle; free (206-323-0300 or saintmarks.org).

Festival of Lessons and Carols

NOV. 29 11:10 a.m., First Free Methodist Church, 3200 Third Ave. W., Seattle; free (spu.edu).

In Mary’s Arms: Christmas with Baroque Women Composers

NOV. 29 7 p.m., Naked City Brewery and Taphouse, 8564 Greenwood Ave. N., Seattle; $20 (425-224-6283 or emuseattle.com).

Sacred Sounds of Christmas

NOV. 29 7:30 p.m., McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St., Seattle; $16.50-$21.50 (spu.edu).

Vashon Island Chorale” Handel’s “Messiah”

DEC. 1, 3, 4 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 3 p.m. Dec. 4, Vashon Center for the Arts, 19704 Vashon Hwy S.W., Vashon; $5-$20 (206-683-4556 or vashonislandchorale.org).

Cantare Vocal Ensemble Christmas Concert

DEC. 2-3, 4 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3, 3 p.m. Dec. 4, St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 8500 Eighth Ave. N.E., Seattle; $20-$25 (206-367-5667 or cantarevocalensemble.org).

Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas Celebration

DEC. 2, 10, 16 7 p.m. Dec. 2, Center for Spiritual Living, 5801 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle; $25 (206-527-8801 or spiritualliving.org). 8 p.m. Dec. 10, Historic Everett Theatre, 2911 Colby Ave., Everett; $18-$33 (historiceveretttheatre.org).8 p.m. Dec. 16, Kirkland Performance Center, 350 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; $20-$35 (425-893-9900 or kpcenter.org).

Everett Chorale: Songs & Stories of Christmas

DEC. 3, 4 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 3 p.m. Dec. 4, Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett; $20 (425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org).

Gallery Concerts: Bach and Beethoven

DEC. 3, 4 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 3 p.m. Dec. 4, Queen Anne Christian Church, 1316 Third Ave. W., Seattle; $15-$35 (galleryconcerts.org).

Medieval Women’s Choir: Winter Feasts

DEC. 3 8 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 804 Ninth Ave., Seattle; $25-$30 (206-264-4822 or medievalwomenschoir.org).

Northwest Girlchoir: December Moon, December Stars

DEC. 3 7 p.m., First Free Methodist Church, 3200 Third Ave. W., Seattle; $15-$20 (206-527-2900 or northwestgirlchoir.org).

Rob Kapilow: The Polar Express

DEC. 3 11 a.m., Benaroya Hall (S. Mark Taper Forum), 200 University St., Seattle; sold out (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

Seattle Mandolin Orchestra: Mandolin Messiah

DEC. 3 7 p.m., Green Lake United Methodist Church, 6415 First Ave. N.E., Seattle; $15-$20 (seattlemandolin.org).

South Puget Sound College Orchestra: Symphonic Overtures and Holiday Favorites

DEC. 3 7 p.m., South Puget Sound Community College (Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for the Arts), 2011 Mottman Road, Olympia; $4-$7 (360-753-8586 or olytix.org).

University Presbyterian Church Cathedral Choir: Magnificat

DEC. 3 3 p.m., University Presbyterian Church, 4540 15th Ave. N.E., Seattle; free (upc.org).

In praise of Mary: Lessons and Carols

DEC. 4 7 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 6211 N.E. 182nd St., Kenmore; free (redeemer-kenmore.org).

Red, White and Blue Holiday Concert with 133rd Army Band of the Washington National Guard

DEC. 4 2 p.m., Auburn Performing Arts Center, 702 4th St. N.E., Aubrubn, free, tickets must be picked up in advance (253-931-3043 or auburnwa.gov).

Joyful! Noise: It’s Comin’ On Christmas

DEC. 4, 11, 12 3 p.m. Dec. 4, Newport Presbyterian Church, 4010 120th Ave. S.E., Bellevue; 3 p.m. Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Seattle First Baptist Church, 1111 Harvard Ave., Seattle; $10-$20 (425-941-1399 or joyfulnoiseseattle.org).

Magical Strings Celtic Yuletide Concert

DEC. 4, 6, 10, 16 3 p.m. Dec. 4, Kent-Meridian Performing Arts Center, 10020 S.E. 256th St., Kent; $15-$25 (253-856-5051 or magicalstrings.com). 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Meydenbauer Center, 11100 N.E. Sixth St., Bellevue; $12-$20 (800-838-0300 or brownpapertickets.com). 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Town Hall Seattle, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; $12-$28 (magicalstrings.com). 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Rd, Leavenworth; $12-$24 (509-548-6347 or icicle.org).

Master Chorus Eastside: Winter in the North Countree

DEC. 4 2 p.m., Kirkland Performance Center, 350 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; $15-$20 (kpcenter.org).

Northwest Chamber Chorus: Season of Peace

DEC. 4, 10 3 p.m. Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Phinney Ridge Lutheran Church, 7500 Greenwood Ave. N., Seattle; $20-$24 (206-523-1196 or northwestchamberchorus.org).

Norwegian Ladies Chorus of Seattle Holiday Concert

DEC. 4 3 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2400 N.W. 85th St., Seattle; $12 (206-352-2641).

Sammamish Symphony Orchestra: Christmas in Sammamish

DEC. 4 2 p.m., Eastlake High School/Performing Arts Center, 400 228th Ave. N.E., Sammamish; $10-$20 (206-517-7777 or sammamishsymphony.org).

Seattle Men’s Chorus: Silver and Soul

DEC. 4, 10, 11, 18, 21-22 2 p.m., 8 p.m. Dec. 4, Benaroya Hall (S. Mark Taper Forum), 200 University St., Seattle; $34-$84 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org), 3 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma; $32-$55 (253-591-5894 or broadwaycenter.org). 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 8 p.m. Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21-22, Benaroya Hall (S. Mark Taper Forum), 200 University St., Seattle; $34-$84 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

Symphony Tacoma: Sounds of the Season

DEC. 4 2:30 p.m., Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma; $19-$80 (symphonytacoma.org).

In Sweet Rejoicing — A PLU Christmas

DEC. 5 7:30 p.m., Benaroya Hall (S. Mark Taper Forum), 200 University St., Seattle; $15-$28 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

Swedish Singers of Seattle: A Nordic Christmas

DEC. 6 7 p.m., Our Lady of Fatima Parish Center, 3218 W. Barrett St., Seattle; $15-$20 admission by suggested donation (swedishsingersofseattle.org).

UW Music: CarolFest

DEC. 7 7:30 p.m., Meany Studio Theater, University of Washington, Seattle; $10 (206-543-4880 or music.washington.edu).

Northwest University Christmas Traditions Concert

DEC. 8 7:30 p.m., Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $15-$30 (425-889-5255 or northwestu.edu).

Sammamish Symphony Orchestra: Christmas in Bellevue

DEC. 8 7:30 p.m., Meydenbauer Center, 11100 N.E. Sixth St., Bellevue; $10-$20 (206-517-7777 or sammamishsymphony.org).

Lisa and Linda: Holiday Hooray!

DEC. 9, 10 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9, 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. Dec. 10, Benaroya Hall (Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall), 200 University St., Seattle; $12 (26-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

Seattle Symphony: Holiday Pops

DEC. 9-10, 11 8 p.m. Dec. 9-10, 2 p.m. Dec. 11, Benaroya Hall (S. Mark Taper Forum), 200 University St., Seattle; $60-$96 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

Skyros String Quartet Benefit Concert

DEC. 9 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood; admission by freewill offering (trinitylutheranchurch.com).

Windham Hill Winter Solstice

DEC. 9 7:30 p.m., Kent-Meridian Performing Arts Center, 10020 S.E. 256th St., Kent; $15-$32 (253-856-5051 or kentwa.gov).

Windham Hill Winter Solstice

DEC. 10 8 p.m., Kirkland Performance Center, 350 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; $35 (kpcenter.org).

A Very Chorale Christmas with The Northwest Chorale

DEC. 3, 10 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Maple Leaf Lutheran Church, 10005 32nd Ave. N.E., Seattle; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Luther Memorial Church, 13047 Greenwood Ave. N., Seattle; admission is complimentary and a free will offering will be taken to benefit Northwest Harvest (nwchorale.org).

Bells of the Sound: Holiday Special

DEC. 9, 10, 16, 17, 18 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, First Presbyterian Church of Kent, 9425 S. 248th St., Kent; 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Bothell United Methodist Church, 18515 92nd Ave. N.E., Bothell; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Tibbetts United Methodist Church, 3940 41st Ave. S.W., Seattle; 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Woodland Park Presbyterian Church, 225 N. 70th St., Seattle; 4 p.m. Dec. 18, St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 2650 148th Ave. S.E., Bellevue; $8-$10, admission by suggested donation (bellsofthesound.org).

Bremerton Symphony Chorale: Gloria & The Nutcracker

DEC. 10 3 p.m., Bremerton High School Performing Arts Center, 1500 13th St., Bremerton; $10-$28 (360-373-1722 or bremertonsymphony.org).

Cascadian Chorale: A Winter’s Night

DEC. 10, 11 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 11, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 8398 N.E. 12th St., Medina; $12-$17 (800-838-3006 or cascadianchorale.org).

Colla Voce Seattle: Carols and Lullabies

DEC. 10, 11 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. Dec. 11, St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 8500 Eighth Ave. N.E., Seattle; $20 (collavoceseattle.org).

Play Along, Sing Along Community Caroling Party

DEC. 10 10:30 a.m., Wallingford United Methodist Church, 2115 N. 42nd St., Seattle; free (206 547-6945 or wallingfordumc.org).

Rainier Chorale “Winter Solstice” Holiday Concert

DEC. 10, 11 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. Dec. 11, Kent United Methodist Church, 11010 S.E. 248th, Kent; $10-$18 (206-835-8888 or rainierchorale.org).

Seattle Girls’ Choir: A Gift of Song — Holiday Concert

DEC. 10 1:30 p.m., Town Hall Seattle, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; $15-$20 (206-526-1900 or seattlegirlschoir.org).

Sno-King Community Chorale: Holiday Magic

DEC. 10 3 p.m., 7 p.m., Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Ave. N., Edmonds; $10-$20 (sno-kingchorale.org).

A Service of Lessons and Carols

DEC. 11 7:30 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 804 Ninth Ave., Seattle; free (206-382-4874 or stjames-cathedral.org).

Bellevue Chamber Chorus: O Magnum Mysterium

DEC. 11 3 p.m., Bellevue First Congregational Church, 752 108th Ave. N.E., Bellevue; $5-$20 (425-881-0445 or bellevuechamberchorus.org).

Cascade Symphony “Holiday Pops”

DEC. 11-12 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11-12, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Ave. N., Edmonds; $10-$27 (425-776-4938 or cascadesymphony.org).

Christmas with Seattle Pro Musica

DEC. 11 3 p.m., University Unitarian Church, 6556 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle; $5-$25 (206-781-2766 or seattlepromusica.org).

Eastside Symphony Holiday Concert

DEC. 11 3 p.m., Redmond Performing Arts Center, 17272 NE 104th St. , Redmond; $5 (425-822-0333 or eastsidesymphony.org).

Navidad: A New World Christmas

Dec. 9, 10, 11 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St., Edmonds; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 4400 86th Ave. S.E., Mercer Island; 2 p.m. Dec. 11, Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $20-$45 (206-708-6003 or pacificmusicworks.org).

Star of Wonder

DEC. 10, 17 3 p.m. Dec. 10, Seattle First Baptist Church, 1111 Harvard Ave., Seattle; 3 p.m. Dec. 17, Bastyr University, 14500 Juanita Drive N.E., Kenmore; $12-$38 (206-781-2766 or seattlepromusica.org).

Northwest Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert

DEC. 11 7:30 p.m., Burien Actors Theatre, 14501 4th Ave. S.W., Burien; $10-$15 (burienactorstheatre.org).

Seattle Girls’ Choir: Make the Season Bright

DEC. 11 3 p.m., Seattle First United Methodist Church, 180 Denny Way, Seattle; $20 (206-526-1900 or seattlegirlschoir.org).

Seattle Seachordsmen: Caroling! Caroling!

DEC. 11 2 p.m., Phinney Ridge Lutheran Church, 7500 Greenwood Ave. N., Seattle; $15-$20 (800-838-3006 or seachordsmen.org).

Brass Band Northwest: Silent Night

DEC. 13 7:30 p.m., Bellevue Presbyterian Church, 1717 Bellevue Way, Bellevue; $5-$10 (206-992-6527 or brassbandnw.org).

The Irish Tenors Holiday Concert

DEC. 13 7:30 p.m., Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $55-$152 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

Symphony Tacoma: Messiah

DEC. 15, 16 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church, 7700 Skansie Ave. N.W., Gig Harbor; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, St. Charles Borromeo Hall, 7112 S. 12th St., Tacoma; $30-$48 (symphonytacoma.org).

Northwest Baroque Masterworks: J.S. Bach’s Christmas Magnificat

DEC. 14, 16 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Town Hall Seattle, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, Bastyr University, 14500 Juanita Drive N.E., Kenmore; $26-$46 (206-325-7066 or earlymusicguild.org).

Northwest Firelight Chorale: Christmas Goes to the Movies: Holiday Music from the Silver Screen

DEC. 16-17 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16-17, Phinney Ridge Lutheran Church, 7500 Greenwood Ave. N., Seattle; $12-$22 (800-838-3006 or nwfirelightchorale.org).

Seattle Symphony: Handel’s Messiah

DEC. 16, 17, 18 8 p.m. Dec. 16, 1 p.m., 8 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18, Benaroya Hall (S. Mark Taper Forum), 200 University St., Seattle; $26-$89 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

A Candlelight Christmas with Andre Feriante

DEC. 17 7:30 p.m., Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Rd, Leavenworth; $12-$24 (509-548-6347 or icicle.org).

City Cantabile Choir: “A Balkan Christmas”

DEC. 17, 18 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 3 p.m. Dec. 18, University Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 16th Ave. N.E., Seattle; $20 (800-838-3006 or citycantabilechoir.com).

Love Across Borders: An All American Christmas

DEC. 17, 18 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 1 p.m. Dec. 18, Seattle First Baptist Church, 1111 Harvard Ave., Seattle; free (206-325-6051 or seattlefirstbaptist.org).

Northwest Girlchoir: Brightest Winter Stars

DEC. 17 3 p.m., Meany Studio Theater, University of Washington, Seattle; $10-$25 (206-527-2900 or northwestgirlchoir.org).

Orchestra Seattle and the Seattle Chamber Singers: Handel’s Messiah

DEC. 17, 18 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, First Free Methodist Church, 3200 Third Ave. W., Seattle; $10-$25 (206-682-5208 or osscs.org). 3 p.m. Dec. 18, First Presbyterian Church of Everett, 2936 Rockefeller Ave., Everett; $10-$25 (206-682-5208 or osscs.org).

Seattle Girls Choir: Carmina Angelorum

DEC. 17, 18 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Chapel of St. Ignatius, 900 BroadwaySeattle University, Seattle; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, Holy Rosary Parish, 4210 S.W. Genesee, Seattle; $15 (seattlegirlschoir.org).

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular

DEC. 18 6 p.m., Xfinity Arena, 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett; $32-$78 (xfinityarenaeverett.com).

Handel’s “Messiah” Sing-Along

DEC. 18 Scores available, or bring your own. 1:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church Everett, 2301 Hoyt Ave., Everett; $12, admission by suggested donation (425-252-4129).

Mead High School Christmas Concert

DEC. 18 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood; free admission by freewill offering (trinitylutheranchurch.com).

Rainier Symphony Holiday Concert

DEC. 18 3 p.m., Foster High School, 4242 S. 144th St., Tukwila; $12-$17 (206-781-5618 or rainiersymphony.org).

Seattle Metropolitan Singers Holiday Concert

DEC. 18 3 p.m., St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 3050 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; free (seattlegleeclubs.org).

Sing Along “Messiah”

DEC. 18 2 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church Everett, 2301 Hoyt Ave., Everett; $12 admission by suggested donation (425-252-4129 or trinityeverett.org).

Ensign Symphony & Chorus Presents — A Joyeux Noel

DEC. 19-20 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19-20, Benaroya Hall (S. Mark Taper Forum), 200 University St., Seattle; $18-$38 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

Pageant of the Nativity: A Celtic Telling

DEC. 19 7 p.m., Saint Mark’s Cathedral, 1245 10th Ave E, Seattle; free (206-323-0300 or saintmarks.org).

The Ahn Family Mukilteo Christmas Concert

DEC. 20 7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood; free admission by freewill offering (trinitylutheranchurch.com).

A Festival of Lessons & Carols

DEC. 23 7:30 p.m., Benaroya Hall (S. Mark Taper Forum), 200 University St., Seattle; $21-$81 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

Northwest Boychoir: A Festival of Lessons & Carols 2016

DEC. 10, 11, 16, 17, 20-21, 22, 23 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood; 7 p.m. Dec. 11, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 4805 N.E. 45th St., Seattle; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, Holy Rosary Parish, 4210 S.W. Genesee, Seattle; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-21, Saint Mark’s Cathedral, 1245 10th Ave E, Seattle; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22, St. Alphonsus Church, 5816 15th Ave. N.W., Seattle; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23, Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $11-$35 (nwboychoir.org).

Christmas Eve Carols

DEC. 24 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m. Dec. 24, University Presbyterian Church, 4540 15th Ave. N.E., Seattle; free (upc.org).

Christmas Day Carols and Organ

DEC. 25 10 a.m., University Presbyterian Church, 4540 15th Ave. N.E., Seattle; free (upc.org).

Handel’s “Messiah” Sing-and-Play Along

DEC. 26 7 p.m., University Unitarian Church, 6556 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle; $13-$18 (206-525-8400 or uuchurch.org).

University Unitarian Church: “Messiah” Sing-and-Play

DEC. 26 7 p.m., University Unitarian Church, 6556 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle; $13-$18 (800-838-3006 or brownpapertickets.com).

“Messiah” Sing-Along, Play-Along

DEC. 28 6:30 p.m., Lake City Presbyterian Church, 3841 N.E. 123rd St., Seattle; $15 admission by suggested donation (nwchorale.org).

Seattle Symphony: The Four Seasons

DEC. 28-29 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28-29, Benaroya Hall (S. Mark Taper Forum), 200 University St., Seattle; $21-$112 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

Byron Schenkman & Friends — Bach & Corelli

DEC. 29 7 p.m., Benaroya Hall (Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall), 200 University St., Seattle; $10-$42 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

Seattle Symphony: Vivaldi Untuxed

DEC. 30 7 p.m., Benaroya Hall (S. Mark Taper Forum), 200 University St., Seattle; $13-$55 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

New Year’s Eve Gala Concert

DEC. 31 11 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 804 Ninth Ave., Seattle; $30 (206-382-4874 or stjames-cathedral.org).

Seattle Symphony: New Year’s Eve Classical Soul of Motown

DEC. 31 9 p.m., Benaroya Hall (S. Mark Taper Forum), 200 University St., Seattle; $56-$154 (seattlesymphony.org).