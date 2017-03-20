Speight Jenkins’ class about the superstar soprano Maria Callas runs five Mondays at UW, starting March 27.

Speight Jenkins, general director emeritus of Seattle Opera, is again leading an opera education class at the University of Washington. His spring lecture series is “How Maria Callas Changed Opera Forever,” focusing on the Greek-American soprano whose dramatic skills and stratospheric range made her one of the 20th century’s greatest voices.

Jenkins will use to recordings to “illustrate what opera was like prior to her and how she changed it. She performed only in Italian and French; we will explore how her art affected the whole field.”

Lectures are 6:30-9 p.m. over five Mondays: March 27, April 3, 10, 17 and 24. Registration costs and information: https//:washington.edu/uwconf/wordpress/opera/spring-2017-maria-callas/