Salish Sea Early Music Festival

Fest musicians kick off a series of programs at Christ Episcopal Church in the U District with “Renaissance Winds,” featuring two rarely heard instruments: the dulcian, or Renaissance bassoon, played by Anna Marsh, and the Renaissance traverse flute, played by Jeffrey Cohan. They’ll perform popular 16th-century art songs with harpsichordist Henry Lebedinsky. (Programs are repeated on Vashon, Whidbey, Orcas, Lopez and San Juan islands, in Tacoma, Bellingham and in Port Townsend, Leavenworth and Vancouver, B.C.) 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 4548 Brooklyn Ave., Seattle; $15-$25 suggested donation (brownpapertickets.com).

sound|counterpoint

This charming new company specializes in music of the late Renaissance and the Baroque played on period instruments, and in humor as well: its spirit animal is a house cat and its latest program is “The Harmonious Society of Tickle Fiddle Gentlemen.” The program celebrates the healthy, concert-rich London scene at the end of the 17th century with pieces by Locke, Purcell and Matteis, pieces that resided in the extensive music libraries of libraries of Thomas Britton and Gottfried Finger. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, Folio, 314 Marion St., Seattle; $20-$25 (soundcounterpoint.org).

Seattle Symphony Orchestra

The orchestra presents its annual concert of Beethoven’s mighty Ninth Symphony, the “Choral,” embellished with the stirring “Ode to Joy” and conducted by Ludovic Morlot. Also on the program: Messiaen’s “Trois petites liturgies de la Présence Divine” (“Three Short Liturgies of the Divine Presence”), featuring Ondes Martenot specialist Cynthia Millar, introduced to Seattle audiences via another Messiaen piece presented by SSO, “Turangalila-Symphonie.” Also appearing: the SSO Chorale, vocalists Mary Elizabeth Williams, Rinat Shaham, Kenneth Tarver and Jonathan Lemalu; pianist Michael Brown; and Northwest Boychoir. 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 5, 7, 8) Benaroya Hall, Seattle; tickets from $28 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

