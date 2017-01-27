Events happening the week of Jan. 27-Feb. 3 include concerts by Seattle Symphony, Ladies Musical Club and the Seattle Improvised Music Festival.
Seattle Symphony: Mendelssohn and Schubert
What does genius sound like when it’s brand-new? Find out in this concert, in which you’ll hear works by Mendelssohn at 21 (The Hebrides) and Schubert at a mere 19 (Symphony No. 5). Also on the bill: Ravel’s “Le tombeau de Couperin” and Haydn’s Piano Concerto in D major. James Feddeck will be the guest conductor; Alexei Lubimov will be the guest pianist. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Benaroya Hall, Seattle; tickets from $22 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).
Ladies Musical Club: Free First Thursday at SAM
Ladies Musical Club of Seattle kicks off February with an early Valentine: a free concert of music by Beethoven and Shostakovich for violin, cello and piano at noon on Thursday, Feb. 2, in Plestcheeff Auditorium, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave. (lmcseattle.org).
32nd annual Seattle Improvised Music Festival
Musical surprises are in store at this annual fest, which this year features a lot of first-time performers. Pianist Lisa Cay Miller will be the featured visiting artist. 6 p.m. music merch mart, music starts at 8, Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 2-4, Good Shepherd Center, 4649 Sunnyside Ave. N, Seattle; $5-$15 (nseq.org).
