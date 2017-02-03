Pianist Emanuel Ax performed Beethoven’s “Emperor” Concerto, and the symphony worked with local nonprofits serving the homeless to create a multimedia presentation for Ives’ “New England Holidays” Symphony.

One of the great pleasures of concertgoing is the chance to hear a classic masterpiece performed by an absolute master. Lucky Seattle Symphony fans had this opportunity on Thursday evening – and will have it again on Feb. 4, when Emanuel Ax returns to the keyboard for another round with Beethoven’s “Emperor” Concerto.

When Ax plays a concerto, it’s a collaborative event with the orchestra and conductor, not merely a star turn at the keyboard. Intently listening to and observing conductor Ludovic Morlot and the Symphony, Ax weaves his musical lines around the orchestral voices instead of always charging to the forefront. The bravura passages are consistently exciting and technically polished, but what is really interesting about Ax’s playing is the variety of timbres he coaxes from the keyboard: soft-focus, almost silky pianissimos, melodies of fragile delicacy, perfectly even trills, and a mighty rumble of crashing octaves when it’s called for.

Ax is so involved with the orchestra (including a particularly nice dialogue with principal clarinetist Ben Lulich) that you sense he’d really like to be playing all their parts on the piano, as well as his own. The rambunctious finale brought an enthusiastic ovation that drew an encore: Chopin’s serene Nocturne in F-Sharp Major (Op. 15, No. 2). As a Chopinist, Ax has few peers; this was a treat indeed.

CONCERT REVIEW Seattle Symphony With Ludovic Morlot, conductor, and piano soloist Emanuel Ax, repeats at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Benaroya Hall, Seattle; $37-$122, (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

The evening’s first half was a multimedia performance of Charles Ives’ “New England Holidays” Symphony, a work whose four movements (sometimes performed separately) depict Washington’s Birthday, Decoration Day, the Fourth of July, and Thanksgiving/Forefathers’ Day. Morlot, an Ives fan who has recorded three of that composer’s symphonies with this orchestra, considers this work “an American ‘Four Seasons.’” He led a rousing and committed performance that was accompanied by some unusual extras.

This multimedia Ives concert presentation, called “All of Us Belong,” is part of the Seattle Symphony’s ongoing “Simple Gifts” initiative. Seattle’s civic poet, Claudia Castro Luna, preceded the performance of each of the four movements of the Ives by reading poems she had written (each based on the respective movement). Luna’s poetry incorporated words and statements from several sources, including participants in three Seattle-based agencies for the homeless. While the orchestra played the Ives, a huge screen displayed photographs and art by (and of) people experiencing homelessness.

In a way, these “extras” actually fit in with Ives’ diffuse, meandering, and sometimes chaotic assemblage of Americana in these four colorful movements — each crammed with “name that tune” challenges in the form of snippets from popular songs, marches, hymns, and other quotations. This is music that accommodates audiovisuals well. It was a memorable collaboration.