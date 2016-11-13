Alex Klein, former UW teacher and well-known Seattle performer who became a member of the Chicago Symphony, was struck with a mysterious disorder that he thought would end his career. Fifteen years later, he is playing again, including a date in Bellingham.

Alex Klein was at the top of his game in 2001 when the mysterious malady struck.

As the principal oboist of the stellar Chicago Symphony and the winner of five Grammy Awards, he was considered one of the world’s greatest players — but suddenly two fingers on his left hand would no longer obey him. They didn’t play the oboe’s “G” and “A”; instead, they contracted into his palm.

What could be wrong? And how could Klein fix it?

Concert preview Whatcom Symphony with Alex Klein 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham; $15-$39 (360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com). Note: Klein will hold three master classes: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at UW’s Brechemin Auditorium; as well as at Pacific Lutheran University (Nov. 17) and Western Washington University (Nov. 18).

Answering the first question took several months. Dealing with the answer has taken 15 years, with no end in sight — though Klein, as we will see, has made a miraculous comeback.

The winner of 11 competitions, Klein taught and performed at the University of Washington from 1991 to 1995, when he won the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s principal oboe chair. He returned regularly to Seattle as guest artist with the Seattle Chamber Music Festival. But in April 2001, he was diagnosed with focal dystonia, a poorly understood and dreaded neurological condition that eventually forced him to resign from the orchestra.

After his diagnosis, disabled as an oboist, Klein sought remedies and solutions in vain as his life fell apart around him. His marriage ended. He lost his home, his career — even, he felt, his identity. As Klein puts it, “For many musicians, particularly those of us who became involved with our profession prior to adolescence, our sense of ‘self’ strengthened during teenagehood is developed with our musical instruments by our side. They become part of us, part of who we are. It was difficult for me to understand ‘who am I’ without that important part of my life, that was dealing with music performance on a daily basis.”

Doctors and scientists don’t really know why focal dystonia strikes, Klein explains. The Dystonia Medical Research Foundation estimates that this disorder affects 1 to 2 percent of professional musicians, most of them classically trained and male. Worldwide, an estimated 10,000 professional musicians are afflicted.

“Amateurs, students and professionals can get it. People who play lots of notes and people who don’t. It is not a result of over-practicing or under-practicing. It has nothing to do with the arm and fingers directly, as it is located in the brain. Somehow, a neuron or two has died or stopped transmitting information in the specific pathway that deals with ‘oboe playing,’ and this has changed how the brain works in that pathway, and sort of repositioned the balance between the muscles,” he says.

“Focal dystonia is also task-specific. This means it affects my oboe playing, but similar instruments are not affected, like English horn, oboe d’amore, baroque oboe or even a clarinet. And this is not a psychological consequence either, as I had that checked too.”

In his worst moments, Klein — jobless and homeless, ineligible for disability insurance because he could still play “some oboe” — had thoughts of suicide. He returned to his parents’ home in Brazil, and pondered other career pathways in music. He remarried. And he got creative, establishing the Santa Catarina Music Festival with management strategies he learned from the Chicago Symphony, and bringing in top-flight teachers from orchestras and music institutions to work with more than 8,000 talented youngsters and creating 450 local jobs.

After studying Venezuela’s famous El Sistema of educational youth orchestras, Klein established a similar program called PRIMA for 1,500 Brazilian elementary/high-school kids.

Gradually, carefully, Klein returned to the oboe, slightly modifying some of the keys (particularly the G key) so his left hand can play “sideways, almost as a saxophone is played,” as he puts it.

“In neurology circles this is referred to as a ‘sensory trick,’ he explains. “I trick the brain into thinking I am playing some other instrument, and since focal dystonia is task-specific, this allowed me to bypass some of the trouble. To this day, if I play a normal oboe for a few minutes, the old pathway will be accessed and I will be playing like a beginner in no time. But the adjusted position allows me to play with enough confidence that my difficulties go unnoticed to me and to the audience.”

When his old position opened up in Chicago, his former colleagues urged him to audition again. Even though Klein was sick with a fever, he decided to “just play as well as I can and honor the love I have for that institution. And it worked.”

Klein knows there are no guarantees. Focal dystonia is incurable; he will always have to be careful about overuse and watchful of symptoms.

“This time around,” Klein vows, “I am coming in with knowledge and a plan of attack which includes careful selection of repertory, rest weeks, acupuncture and physiotherapy. It’s worth a shot!”