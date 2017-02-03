Seattle Opera: Frost Fest

The opera company brightens winter with a family celebration featuring a bilingual, Barcelona-set retelling of a fairy tale: “Cinderella en España.” Drop-in opera-related family activities commence at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4; the performance starts at 2. Cornish Playhouse, Seattle Center; adults $5, kids under 18 free, tickets required for kids and adults (seattleopera.org). Note: “Cinderella en España” will be performed at Kirkland Performance Center at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19.

Byrd Ensemble: ‘Flemish Music for the House of Hapsburg’

The powerful Hapsburgs rose to the top of the heap in Europe at the same time as a great upwelling in music, and this concert celebrates 16th-century works by Josquin, Nicolas Gombert and Thomas Crecquillon. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, St. Mark’s Cathedral, 1245 10th Ave., Seattle; $15-$25 (206-919-2471 or byrdensemble.ticketleap.com).

Orchestra Seattle/Seattle Chamber Singers: ‘Destiny’

This program gets its name from Brahms’ “Schicksalslied” (music set on Holderlin’s “Song of Destiny”), which will be on the bill with incidental music to “Rosamunde,” a neglected work by Schubert, and Poem for Flute and Orchestra by Charles Tomlinson Griffes. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, First Free Methodist Church, 3200 Third Ave. W., Seattle; $10-$25 (www.brownpapertickets.com).

Salish Sea Early Music Festival: Hans-Juergen Schnoor

Acclaimed German harpsichordist Schnoor, fresh off playing Bach’s “Goldberg” variations for the 120th time, returns to Seattle for “Immortal French Baroque: Viola da Gamba & Friends,” a program of French trios and solos, also featuring Canadian viola da gambist Susie Napper and local flutist Jeffrey Cohan. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Christ Episcopal Church, 4548 Brooklyn Ave. N.E., Seattle; $15-$25 suggested donation (salishseafestival.org).

Seattle Symphony: Hilary Hahn

Ludovic Morlot leads the SSO in a program full of favorites: Debussy’s enchanting Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun and Prokofiev’s Fifth, and needs-no-introduction guest Hahn on Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 9, 11, 12), Benaroya Hall, Seattle; tickets from $61 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org). Note: Tickets are still available for the SSO’s Ives program, which features involvement with clients of various nonprofit agencies in Seattle, as well as soloist Emanuel Ax on Beethoven’s “Emperor” Concerto, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

Northwest Symphony Orchestra

NWSO’s valentine for listeners also is part of the group’s 30th anniversary season. Fittingly, Anthony Spain and musicians will present Anniversary Overture by Northwest composer Roger Treece, plus Tchaikovsky’s popular Piano Concerto No. 1 with soloist Sown Le Choi, and Beethoven’s Fourth Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien; $15- $20 (800-838-3006 or brownpapertickets.com).

