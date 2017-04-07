Events include Seattle Opera’s immersive “The Combat,” Early Music Underground/Pacific MusicWorks, Renaissance Choir, Live Music Project and Seattle Symphony with Stephen Hough.

Some selected classical-music events happening in the coming week. Hungry for more? Visit the interactive livemusicproject.org for a calendar.

Seattle Opera: ‘The Combat’

This immersive production, based on Tasso’s Crusades-era poem and drawing on works by Monteverdi and Couperin, tells the story of a Christian Crusader and the Muslim woman he loves. This is not your traditional opera; it’s 50 minutes, no intermission and audiences will stand during the performances (there are a very limited number of chairs available). Friday and Sunday, April 7 and 9, Seattle Opera studios, 200 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $40 (206-389-7676 or seattleopera.org).

Early Music Underground: ‘Mozart in the Rainforest’

The EMU joins Stephen Stubbs’ Pacific MusicWorks in a program of works by José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia (1767-1830), who became one of Brazil’s most famous composers and conductors. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church, Whidbey Island; $20-$25; 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9, Northwest Cellars, Kirkland; $25, includes wine tasting (425-322-4372 or emuseattle.com).

Sine Nomine: Renaissance Choir: ‘Uniquely English’

Return to the musically rich court of James I with 17th-century works by Orlando Gibbons, Thomas Tomkins and William Mundy. 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9, Trinity Parish Church, Seattle; freewill offering will be taken (earlymusicguild.org).

Live Music Project: ‘The Astronaut, the Electric Theorbo and the Plan that Wasn’t’

The LMP celebrates its third anniversary with an evening saluting improvisation on Earth and in space. Former NASA astronaut Heidemarie Martha Stefanyshyn-Piper will talk about her adventures in space, and local musician Aaron Grad will take the stage “with four beers, 14 strings and no idea what he’s going to play” on his electric theorbo. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, Naked City Brewery, Seattle; $15 advance, $20 at the door (livemusicproject.org).

Seattle Symphony with Stephen Hough

Hough, called “one of the most interesting musicians around” by The Boston Globe, will play Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini” and “Symphonic Dances.” Also on the bill: Tuur’s De Profundis. With Olari Elts, conductor, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday (a shorter “Untuxed” program) and 8 p.m. Saturday (April 13-15) at Benaroya Hall, Seattle; tickets from $13 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).