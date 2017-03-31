Events include the world premiere of a piece by Roosevelt High grad Andy Clausen by Seattle Collaborative Orchestra and an appearance by The Tallis Scholars.

Some selected classical-music events happening in the coming week. Hungry for more? Visit the interactive livemusicproject.org for a calendar.

The Baltimore Consort

Danielle Svonavec lends her soprano to the consort’s lute, cittern, viols and flute as they play songs from the plays of William Shakespeare. If music be the food of love, play on! 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday (April 1-2), Nordstrom Recital Hall, Benaroya Hall, Seattle; $26-$46 (earlymusicguild.org).

Seattle Opera: ‘The Combat’

This immersive production, based on Tasso’s Crusades-era poem and drawing on works by Monteverdi and Couperin, tells the story of a Christian Crusader and the Muslim woman he loves. This is not your traditional opera; it’s 50 minutes, no intermission and audiences will stand during the performances (there are a very limited number of chairs available). 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday (April 1-2), other performances are April 6, 7, 9, Seattle Opera studios, 200 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $40 (206-389-7676 or seattleopera.org).

Seattle Symphony: Dausgaard Conducts Rachmaninov

Principal guest conductor Thomas Dausgaard returns with guests Capella Romana and pianist Alexander Melnikov in a night of Russian romanticism — Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No. 1. 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Benaroya Hall, Seattle; tickets from $22 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

Seattle Collaborative Orchestra: ‘Sea Songs’

The world premiere of Roosevelt High School and Julliard graduate Andy Clausen’s “This is Water” is on the bill, and Maria Larionoff is the guest violinist for the West Coast premiere of Jennifer Hidgon’s Violin Concerto. Also: Four Sea Interludes from “Peter Grimes” by Britten. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, Roosevelt High auditorium, Seattle; $10-$20 (seattlecollaborativeorchestra.org).

The Tallis Scholars

If you’re a Tallis fan, grab tickets now — this is sure to be a popular concert. Peter Phillips and his renowned company present “Metamorphosis,” featuring works by Renaissance composers as well as John Tavener and Arvo Part. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, St. James Cathedral, Seattle; $10-$59 (boxofficetickets.com).

Submit events to arts@seattletimes.com