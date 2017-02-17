Musicians include Joshua Bell, North Corner Chamber Orchestra, Lake Union Civic Orchestra, Auburn Symphony and an octet of players from Seattle Symphony.

Here are some selected concerts happening this week:

Joshua Bell and Seattle Symphony

If you’ve never seen Bell live, run, don’t walk, to one of this weekend’s concerts. Bell and his twice-stolen, well-traveled Stradivarius will perform Tchaikovsky’s fiery Violin Concerto; also on the bill is Dvorak’s cheery, Bohemian-tinged Eighth Symphony. 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Benaroya Hall, Seattle; tickets from $61 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

North Corner Chamber Orchestra: Resonance — A Celebration of Black American Composers

NOCCO’s program offers a new work by local composer Hanna Benn and performance artist Davida Ingram, “Sankofa”; George Walker’s 1994 work “Orpheus”; Alvin Singleton’s “Eine Idee is ein Stuck Stoff” (“An Idea is a Piece of Cloth”); and selections from Scott Joplin’s 1912 opera “Treemonisha,” which had to wait until 1972 for its premiere. 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, New Holly Gathering Hall, 7054 32nd Ave. S., Seattle; and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, 104 17th Ave. S. $15-$25 (nocco.org).

Lake Union Civic Orchestra: ‘Temptation’

Who could resist? LUCO presents works by Milhaud, Hindemith and Moidel at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Center for Spiritual Living, 5801 Sand Pont Way NE, Seattle; $15-$20 (luco.org).

Auburn Symphony Orchestra: ‘Conductor’s Choice 1: Enigma’

The “Choice” program is a chance to watch the finalist for the orchestra’s music director position, Leif Bjaland, conduct Dvorak’s “Carnival” Overture and Elgar’s “Enigma” Variations as well as hear soloist Stephen Waarts perform Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto. 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, Auburn Performing Arts Center; $10-$35 (253-887-7777 or auburnsymphony.org).

Seattle Symphony: Schubert Octet

A handful of SSO players will reveal the glories of “night music,” with a performance of Schubert’s Octet and Bolcom’s “Serenata Notturna.” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, Benaroya Hall, Seattle; $40 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).