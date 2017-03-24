Events include Seattle Fringe Festival, Seattle Symphony, The Met: Live in HD and Seattle Choral Company.

A selection of classical-music events:

Seattle Fringe Festival: The Drunken Tenor

Tenor Robert McPherson, a Seattle native, has sung with the Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago and English National Opera. He’s back home in a slightly less serious role, as “the world’s most irresponsible tenor,” for a four-day stand. 9 p.m. Friday, 9:15 p.m. Saturday (March 24-25), 6 p.m. March 31 and 2:15 p.m. April 1. March 25 is Opera On Tap Night, and that means McPherson and the OOT gang invite fans to mingle at Solo Bar, 200 Roy St. Shows are at Seattle Center Armory, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; $13, all ages (www.eventbrite.com).

Seattle Symphony: Beethoven’s Fifth

With Ludovic Morlot, conducting, and pianist Bertrand Chamayou (Bartok’s Piano Concerto No. 2), 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, tickets from $22; also, at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, is Beethoven Untuxed, a shorter, intermissionless program, tickets from $13, Benaroya Hall, Seattle (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

The Met: Live in HD: ‘Idomeneo’

Drink in the splendor of Mozart’s tale of the aftermath of the Trojan War without having to leave town. This broadcast from the Metropolitan Opera features James Levine, conductor, and Matthew Polenzani (seen by Seattle Opera audiences) singing the title role. 9:55 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at several area theaters, including Pacific Place, Thornton Place, Lincoln Square and Southcenter; a complete list is at metopera.org.

Seattle Choral Company

The SCC presents an evening of four a cappella works: Randall Thompson’s “Peaceable Kingdom”; Aaron Copland’s Four Motets; Leonard Bernstein’s Missa Brevis and Seattle composer Bern Herbolsheimer’s “Love Letters.” 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, St. Mark’s Cathedral, Seattle; $5-$25 (brownpapertickets.com).