Events include Seattle Symphony, Yefim Bronfman, Emerson String Quartet and Jóhann Jóhannsson.

Some selected classical music events happening in the coming week. Hungry for more? Visit the interactive livemusicproject.org for a calendar.

Seattle Symphony

Olari Elts will be the guest conductor and Stephen Hough the guest pianist in a program that includes “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.” 7 p.m. Friday (a shorter “Untuxed” program), April 14, and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Benaroya Hall, Seattle; tickets from $13 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

Yefim Bronfman

The illustrious pianist will perform Bartók’s Suite, Op. 14, Sz. 62, BB 70; Schumann’s Humoreske in B-flat Major, Op. 20; Debussy’s Suite bergamasque; and Stravinsky’s “Petrushka.” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Seattle; tickets from $50 (206-543-4880 or meanycenter.org).

Jóhann Jóhannsson/American Contemporary Music Ensemble

Jóhannsson’s interests range from film scores (he won an Oscar in 2014 for “The Theory of Everything”) to classical (works for Icelandic Symphony Orchestra) to the rambunctious (works for Bang on a Can). See him at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, Nordstrom Recital Hall, Benaroya Hall, Seattle; $30-$40 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).

Emerson String Quartet

The acclaimed quartet is touring to Seattle April 21 as part of its 40th anniversary season, with a program of string quartets by Shostakovich and Turnage, and Dvorák’s piano quintet with guest artist Craig Sheppard. (The foursome releases its new album the same day: “Chaconnes and Fantasias: Music of Britten and Purcell.”) 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Seattle; tickets from $43 (206-543-4880 or meanycenter.org).