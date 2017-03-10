Seattle Marimba Quartet, Tafelmusik, Early Music Underground and Seattle Symphony all have concerts March 10-17.
Here are some selected classical events happening this week:
Second Inversion: Seattle Marimba Quartet
The SMQ will present works by Bach, Mahler and Ravel, a little world music and pieces from the modern marimba repertoire, and will give the audience a chance to learn and perform. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Resonance at SOMA Towers, Bellevue; $20 (resonance.events).
Tafelmusik: ‘J.S. Bach: The Circle of Creation’
The renowned baroque group will immerse audiences in Bach’s world of craftspeople and creators in a multimedia performance. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Meany Center, University of Washington; $43-$48 (artsuw.org).
Early Music Underground: ‘Erin Go Baroque’
Find your Celtic groove with great Irish and Scottish baroque and traditional music, performed by fiddler and Irish whistle player Michael Albert, Scottish fiddler Brandon Vance and harpsichordist and cittern player Henry Lebedinsky. 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, Naked City Brewery, Seattle; $20, includes a glass of house beer or wine (emuseattle.com).
Seattle Symphony: Beethoven’s ‘Pastoral’ Symphony
The evening also will include the premiere of a new work by Aaron Jay Kernis, commissioned by the SSO for violinist James Ehnes. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, noon Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday (March 16-18), Benaroya Hall, Seattle; tickets from $22 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org).
